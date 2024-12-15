I Finally Started Watching Grey’s Anatomy…Here’s My Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

One of my biggest red flags is that I have to do things on my own time. If someone suggests a book and is ‘dying’ for me to read it, I physically can’t until I am mentally ready. It is the same thing with TV shows. My best friend has been asking me to watch Grey’s Anatomy for literally 4 years and I haven’t built up the mental capacity to start it until now. However, I have gotten through 2 seasons in 2 weeks and I’m addicted, so let’s do a Grey’s Anatomy review! WARNING: Spoilers ahead.

To start off, the star of the show, Meredith, is definitely one of my favorite characters. I can see this changing because I notice TV shows tend to ruin their main character as more seasons come out but we will see. As of right now I really like her. She has good reasoning for her decisions and seems to treat everyone fairly.

This next character opinion is probably controversial but Christina gets on my nerves sometimes. I do like her but the hypocrisy with Meredith and Dr. Shepard was crazy. I also think her situation was worse because Dr. Burke actually favored her on purpose whereas McDreamy chose Meredith because of her performance, like if she got an answer right. I also think their situation is worse because Burke would lowkey punish her if she wasn’t acting how he wanted, whereas Dr. Shepherd and Meredith kept work decisions and relationship decisions separate. I do know that more happens in later seasons that probably will make me not like them, but as of right now I am rooting for Meredith and Dr. Shepard. Oh, Christina also makes me mad when Meredith gets a good opportunity and she gets upset. Like, that’s one of her best friends and she can’t celebrate her wins. I think Christina has potential for a lot of character development so I’m curious to see which route her journey will go down, especially with her pregnancy.

My favorite duo in this show are Izzie and George. I think their dynamic is so funny and I love every scene with them. I really hope they don’t ruin it by making them get together. Where I am at in the show, Izzie and Alex have a thing going on which I like. I love a good “I love you, I hate you” romance. Izzie has already achieved so much like when she had to perform that surgery by herself. She also showed how big her heart is and how she truly feels about her job when she helped that woman and her daughter behind the hospital. Grey’s Anatomy definitely has you wanting to be a surgeon. It is totally unrealistic for me but it’s giving me a complex to do something super impactful.

I’m excited for Jesse Williams to be on the show, however him and Patrick Dempsey in the same room might be dangerous for viewers. I just realized there’s 21 seasons in this show, so we’ll see how far I get! There might be a followup review in the future. Hopefully these opinions weren’t too controversial. If you just started watching like me, I hope you can relate to this commentary, and if you’ve already watched, I hope you don’t think I am extremely naive for some of these opinions. If you haven’t watched this show yet I would definitely recommend it as long as you aren’t paranoid and will think a headache automatically means you have a brain tumor (I may or may not be guilty of this.) But that’s all part of watching the show! I can’t wait to see what happens in the next few seasons which will be what my winter break is consumed of.