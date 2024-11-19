The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloweekend is here and people are as excited as ever to show off their flashy costumes. However, it can be difficult to handle academics and shopping for multiple outfits for one of the most fun weeks of the year. Here are some last-minute Halloween costume ideas for when you don’t wanna break the bank!

Black Cat

A black cat costume can seem pretty basic to most people, but on TikTok there is a new trend for creating cat ears out of your hair. By braiding small strands and tying them together with rubber bands, it creates a triangle that is stable enough to stand on its own. Pairing this hairstyle, a drawn-on nose and whiskers, with a simple pair of black jeans and tank, you have just created the perfect easy outfit. See the video below to see the hairstyle mentioned and makeup inspiration:

2. Zombie

Dressing as a zombie is something not very popular around college campuses, but it is an underrated costume. Simply wearing ripped jeans or shorts along with a top that is roughed up can pull the entire look together with some “dirty” makeup. For hair, no need to be extravaggant with a hairstyle, no need to even brush. Having messier hair will mke your look more zombie-like! Even if you don’t have a shirt that matches, cutting up and old white T-shirt and shading it with bronzer can give the look of a zombie. View the video below to see inspiration for this outfit:

This video also shows how you can imitate wounds with lash glue and toilet paper, something quick and affordable.

3) Purge

Another simple and easy look is more in the makeup than in the outfit! Purge makeup consists of neon lines tracing the pattern of a purge mask, overlapped with white eyeliner. Paired with any monochromatic outfit matching the makeup, or even just solid black clothes, you have created the perfect purge outfit. When under black lightsor lasers, your makeup should glow because of the white eyeliner, so use this look for neon themed or dark parties if possible! View the video below to see how to do the makeup look:

These were just three simple and easy last-minute costume ideas for those who didn’t have the time and budget to prepare beforehand! With these you will look just as great as everyone else! Happy Halloween!