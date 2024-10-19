Fall is Here: The Best Ways To Kick off the Season!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the best ways to celebrate the fall season and fall weather is to immerse yourself within all things fall! Pumpkin spice and all things nice is the best way to capture the chill in the air. Time for hay rides, pumpkin patches, cider, and your favorite nostalgic movies to welcome spooky season!

Movies and TV SHows:

To surround yourself in all of the autumn vibes, turn on your tv, it is time to pop some popcorn and watch some of my favorite fall classics.

Gilmore Girls

The most amazing show to capture the true feelings of fall is a cult favorite and classic, the 2000s show, Gilmore Girls. Nothing compares to watching Rory and Lorelai explore life, love, and the importance of family through all seven seasons of the classic. This is one of my personal favorite shows, and the theme song of the show is also the theme song of fall. Get comfy, and as Richard Gilmore said, “I am an autumn.”

Halloween Town

My favorite fall movie has to be Halloweentown and the cinematic universe it is. It is one of my childhood favorite holiday movies, and as soon as the chill in the air hits and Halloween decorations pop up in Target, I turn it on. I know many people dreamed of riding the magic, flying school bus to travel to Halloweentown, so be sure to relive your childhood this fall!

Activities:

Pumpkin decorating

Pumpkin decorating is such a classic fall activity, and a classic carved pumpkin brings all the spooky vibes, but also a bit of a mess. A less messy alternative it to paint pumpkins, invite friends, and get creative creating your pumpkin masterpieces. This is the perfect get together to join in on the spooky vibes with friends and celebrate the season!

Pumpkin patches, hayrides, and corn mazes

Every fall, my family goes to a local farm that has a hayride, pumpkin patch, and a corn maze that would take hours for my little sister and I to finally escape growing up. The memories at such a special place are ones that I hold to so dearly and highly recommend everyone to go visit your local patch!

Food:

Pillsbury Halloween cookies

The cult classic cookies make their debut reappearance each fall, and once they are in store, I know fall has fell. I have to withhold myself from devouring an entire box (they are that good). Cozy up with cider, your favorite fall movie, and these cookies for the perfect autumn day!

pumpkin spice latte

The Starbucks fall menu is always a hit, especially once it is PSL season! I love coffee and pumpkin so a pumpkin spice latte always hits the spot, I go on drop day every year and this season I have already had more than I can count. I highly recommend coffee shop hopping, trying local shops, and even protecting your at home recipe this season!

Enjoy this spooky season, try out my picks, and even create your own ideas! Happy fall y’all!