Fall 2024 the Fashion Trends of the season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Fall is in full swing from the Pillsbury pumpkin/ghost sugar cookies to all the candles at Bath and Body Works we all have dived deep into fall. Fall fashion is always so distinct from the trench coats to the knit sweaters that you start seeing when the air becomes crisp. But what are the fall trends for 2024?

During February the Fall/Winter 2024 fashion shows took place in New York, Paris, Milan and London. We saw many trends such as the equestrian boot style, cheetah print, scarf sweaters/jackets and lots of sheer fabric. The top designers showcased their works of art back in February but now that it is fall what has seemed to stick?

Shoes

Riding shoes

Seen in multiple shows back in february such as Hermes and Prada. They seem to be here to stay for this season as the tiktok girlies have been styling them with skirts or skinny Jeans.

Loafers

Loafers have been a fall shoe for multiple years and they are back again this year, seen by gucci in February. Styled with sheer socks, normal high socks and no socks at all so if that’s your preference you’re in luck!

Patterns/colors

Dark cherry red

Red in some shade during the fall is not a new concept last year we saw a lot of muted reds, brick reds and maroons walk the runways. This year will be no different except to see a dark cherry red, wine red and burgundy’s. This will be used mainly for accessories, bags, scarves and socks are a great way to incorporate it into your wardrobe.

Cheetah print

For all the pattern girls get excited because cheetah is in. This can be your time to be a cheetah girl! Seen on multiple runways such as Dior, Zimmermann and McQueen. It can be expected to be popping up in your local malls if it hasn’t already!

Brown

From skirts to leather jackets and boots, brown was a very common theme. As we seem to move away from the gray we’ve seen in previous years it has seemingly been replaced with brown. Suede is another example of where this brown color has started to be seen.

FABRIC CHOICES

Sheer fabric

Sheer fabric was heavily seen on the Fall/Winter Runway for 2024. Valentino, Mugler, Zimmermann and Victoria Beckham all had it in their shows as well as other designers. It was seen in a lot of shirts under bomber jackets and denim jackets as well as used in multiple dresses.

Suede

Suede was a staple piece in designs by Isabel Marant. Multiple Fashion influencers have also talked about how big suede will be this fall from shoes to jackets expect to see it. This is a great way to also incorporate brown into your wardrobe as that as well will be a huge trend.

Denim on Denim

While denim on denim is not new expect to see baggy denim jackets with denim skirts or a wide denim pant.

Fall fashion has always been my favorite from the layering to using summer pieces as transition pieces. There is so much room to experiment with your style. A few ways you can experiment is by using the different textures of the fabrics seen on the fall runway you could also add anything with studs as that was another theme spotted among designers. Play with your different accessories such as a colorful fur coat or a playful little purse there is so much room to find your fashion this fall and with this guide to the fall 2024 fashion hopefully, you have some new Ideas of what to add to your closet.