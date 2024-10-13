Everything You Need to Know About Sabrina Carpenter’s 2024 Short n’ Sweet Tour

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter has hit the road for her much anticipated Short n’ Sweet tour and she is making her way to Raleigh’s Lenovo Center, formerly known as PNC Arena. The “Espresso” singer will make her way across nearly 30 cities in North America in the fall and make her way overseas in the spring.

Carpenter is singing a blend of high-energy fan favorites, like “Please Please Please” and “Taste” from her most recent album as well as some songs from her previous album Emails I Can’t Send like “because i liked a boy” and “Feather.” Many fans were excited for Carpenter to continue her tradition of “Nonsense” outros on this tour but were met with disappointment when they found out she will not continue that on her Short n’ Sweet tour. Rather than an outro, Carpenter’s microphone cuts off just before she would have started it.

In addition to the blend of songs from her most recent albums, Carpenter also plays a surprise cover song every night. She chooses this song in a fun and interactive game of spin the bottle on stage. So far she has surprised audiences by playing “Mama Mia!” by ABBA, “That Don’t Impress Me Much” by Shania Twain and “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer. Below you will find Sabrina’s entire setlist so you can study up before your show.

The set design of the stage is literally to die for. It seems to be inspired by an almost Polly Pocket-like two-story house that is fully furnished with all of the heart shaped furniture you could dream of. The set design matches Carpenter’s aesthetic perfectly and gives her the room she needs to show off her choreography.

At this point you may be asking yourself “what am I going to wear?!” But don’t worry, Sabrina has you covered. Ahead of her first show she posted a mood board on her Instagram story. She encourages lots of baby pink, blue and yellow, hearts, kisses and sparkles. This dress code allows fans to get super creative while also embracing the aesthetic of Short n’ Sweet.

Sabrina herself is embracing this aesthetic with her outfits. She is wearing lots of sparkles, babydoll dresses and pastels.

The sparkly lingerie inspired bodysuit she wears to open up the night is custom Victoria’s Secret.

Sabrina Carpenter is performing at Raleigh’s Lenovo Center on October 19, 2024. Whether you are a long time fan or recently discovered her music the show will be a great night of fun and dancing! If you don’t have tickets already be sure to grab some on resale sites like Stubhub or Seatgeek so you don’t miss out on the Short n’ Sweet tour!