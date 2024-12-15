Dancing with the Stars Pairings I Would Love to See Next!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

This past season of Dancing with the Stars has been unforgettable. The celebrity and pro pairings were absolute perfection and the energy from each couple was electrifying. Every pair came onto the dance floor and gave their best. This season’s Len Goodman Mirrorball Champion winners, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, deserved their win more than anything, but every star that made it to the finals was amazing. While this past season’s cast will be a hard one to beat, here are my top 5 picks for the next season of Dancing with the Stars!

Alix Earle and Ezra Sosa

Alix Earle’s TikTok popularity has only skyrocketed since she first became viral. In addition to that, her ties with Miami Dolphins wide receiver, Braxton Berrios, have only made her garner even more popularity. Alix wouldn’t be the first social media influencer competing in the show, as Bethany Mota competed in the show during Season 19 with partner Derek Hough. I think she and Ezra would be the perfect pairing, as they are both around the same age, and Ezra himself is very active on TikTok as well.

John Summit and Rylee Arnold

The popular DJ has been garnering popularity for a very long time and I think it would be interesting to see how he would do on the show. Not to mention his ties to Earle, as he was romantically tied to her younger sister during the summer, but nothing has been said about the two since. In my head, this is the show’s “TikTok” drama, as we saw a lot this past season with Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko. I think it would be interesting to see his dynamic with Rylee as well, as they both have very energetic personalities.

Daniel Ricciardo and Whitney Carson

It would not be DWTS without an athlete on the season, and I think Daniel Ricciardo would be the perfect fit. He recently ended his F1 season early and there haven’t been any talks of him returning for the 2025 season. This past season, Whitney did amazing with her partner Danny Amendola and I think she would do amazing with Ricciardo as well.

Tate McRae and Alan Bersten

Although this may be a controversial take, I think Tate McRae would kill it on the show. I know some fans think it’s unfair for those with prior dancing experience to join the show, but I would love to see Tate take on ballroom dancing. I think her and Alan’s dance chemistry would be insane and they would just be an overall fun couple to watch!

Channing Tatum and Daniella Karagach

This is truly just an oddball pairing, but I think it would be so interesting to see this couple’s dynamics on the dance floor. Again, it may be a little controversial since Tatum has previous dance experience, but I just want to see him attempt ballroom dancing. Similar to Tate and Alan, I think these two’s chemistry on the dance floor would be insane and I truly do think he has what it takes to live up to Daniella’s choreography.