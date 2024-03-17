Brace Yourself! Netflix’s “One Day” Is a Punch to the Gut!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

These past few days I have been binging Netflix’s new release “One Day”. This television show offers a compelling narrative that delves into the complexities of human relationships and personal growth. Even while I found the slow-burn romance and miscommunication cliches to be somewhat aggravating as a spectator, they enhanced the story’s emotional resonance and genuineness. As with Sally Rooney’s “Normal People,” which delves into the complexities of adolescent love and the difficulties of growing up, “One Day” seems to address themes of self-discovery, grief, and connection.

The story of Emma and Dexter, the primary protagonists, is set in Edinburgh following their graduation. They spend the night fooling around, plainly in love with one another, and end the next day vowing to stay in contact, both of them taken aback and not sure how to handle their obvious deep bond. The 14 episodes of the show follow Emma and Dexter as they navigate the demands of adulthood, concluding on the day of this promise July 15 each year, enabling them to struggle with their goals, both personal and professional, and develop strong bonds with one another. Even though fans may become frustrated with the slow pacing of the relationship, Emma and Dexter’s enduring bond will keep them interested in the storyline.

In addition, the examination of sorrow highlights the characters’ perseverance in the face of difficulty and gives the story more depth and emotional resonance. “One Day” provides an inspiring reflection on the human condition by tackling themes of loss and perseverance. It serves as a painful reminder of the value of empathy, connection, and personal development.

Ultimately, even if the characters’ struggles and slow-burning relationship can be tough to watch at times, they ultimately add to a complex and deeply moving tale that stays with viewers. Be sure to give “One Day” a worthwhile watch if you value narratives that make you think and explore the intricacies of relationships and personal development!