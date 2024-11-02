Book Boyfriends & BookTok

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

BookTok is controversial. A side of TikTok that has evolved for both the better and the worse in record time. While BookTok has a lot of problems, mainly how the books given the badge of popularity are filled to the brim with too much “plot” (i.e. smut). It is more for entertainment, usually quick standalone reads that you could probably binge read six in a day if given the chance.

Though the idea of binge reading and BookTok is separate from mind bending literature, some, and I mean some, of the trending books aren’t all bad – I would go as far to say they truly deserve the hype.

A good book is all in the eyes of the beholder which is one of the reasons why I love to read. Reading the most popular books on TikTok has both taken away a multitude of my brain cells and, at the same time, made me rethink my entire life.

With that insanely long intro, I’m going give you some of my favorite BookTok books through BookTok’s favorite metric – Book Boyfriends.

I don’t even know where to start on Book Boyfriends, but I’ve come to realize that the high standards – or the incredibly bare minimum standards – these fictional characters bring make a story come to life. I mean the amount of TikTok edits that under my saved post should be illegal.

Anyways, here’s my list of the best Book Boyfriends that you need to read about.

Johnny Kavanagh – Binding 13 by Chloe Walsh

An Irish rugby player, 6’5″, and so obsessed with his girlfriend to the point of not being able to breathe when she’s not in sight. Oh, and he genuinely cares for all of those around him.

I think that is all you need to know about Johnny Kavanagh.

Johnny Kavanagh is quite literally my favorite book character of all time, and I will never stop talking about him. Chloe Walsh knows how to create a complex character, and all of the characters in the Boys of Tommen series are immaculate, but Johnny takes the cake. “Binding 13” is the slowest burn of slow burns, and I hate slow burns, but the emotional damage that this book did to me is quite incredible. Johnny ticks all of the boxes and his book is so funny, and beautifully written. The entire series is a must-read, but if you only have time for one, Johnny and Shannon’s story is the perfect place to start.

Noah Davidson – Dear Ana by I.I.E

“Dear Ana” was a book on my to-be-read bookshelf on Goodreads for a while and it immediately became a five star read. Noah is possibly the most patient and compassionate character I have ever read. His understanding and empathy of Maya’s trauma was written in such a way that it felt like a sacred embrace. Noah’s emotional maturity and endurance is so attractive in every way, claiming a must-read vote from me.

Charlie Lastra – Book Lovers by Emily Henry

Out of all the men in Emily Henry’s book universe Charlie is superior. This man is well dressed, a banter king and is the standard. “Book Lovers” is my favorite Emily Henry book and it’s all due to the forced proximity and work nemesis dynamic that Charlie and Nora got going on. Charlie is a scene stealer in this novel stating comebacks so fast I needed to do a double take. “Book Lovers” is such a fun read and Charlie’s character is the reason I feel the insane urge to re-read this book a thousand times.

Aaron Warner – Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafi

I feel like saying Aaron Warner’s name is enough, but this blonde-headed borderline psycho is the perfect boy in Mafi’s romantasy world. Aaron Warner is one of the most popular book boyfriends and for good reason. Warner has been through serious trauma that you would think would make him hard and emotionally unavailable, and yet his relationship with Juliette is so soft and caring. He is quite literally a walking contradiction, but it works so effortlessly.

Warner has this aura about him that I can’t even begin to describe. So you’ll just have to read “Shatter Me” to understand Aaron Warner’s amazingness.

Oliver Marks – If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio

“If We Were Villains” is quite possibly the best book to come from BookTok and it’s basically a theater kids fantasy. Trust me don’t get put off by that comparison as M.L Rio blends Shakespeare and modern language into this incredible murder mystery.

Oliver Marks is always the sidekick of the hero, but in this story, he is the main protagonist. He underplays his skills, and is extremely loyal to his group of friends. Without spoiling the crazy twists and turns of this novel, he has a very complex relationship with James, as they were roommates.

“If We Were Villains” shocked me and was quickly a six star read, so if you love an almost too loyal man whose goal is to be a Shakespearean actor, and has a complex relationship with his roommate then M.L Rio has got you covered.

Now, I want to put a disclaimer that reading BookTok recommendations for escapism or for only entertainment is not a bad thing, as it’s something I do on an everyday basis. I just wanted to showcase that BookTok has its moments of spotlighting novels that put something more on the table.

BookTok has wild opinions, but if you look hard enough through all the fog of all that “plot” and pure entertainment value there are some hidden gems that need to be read.