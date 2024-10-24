The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Picture this: You’re 13, you just got your first pimple. You have your first date, you got your period, and to make things worse it’s a nose pimple so you’re so worried that you’re gonna poke that cute guy’s eye out with your honker of a pimple. Then you slowly develop hormonal acne. Doctors tell you to get on birth control to regulate your hormones, but this isn’t such an easy solution. Many people who take birth control to regulate acne end up with even more acne. Hormonal acne is so painful! Nobody wants to be in that much pain! You’re a teenager so what do you do??!!

I was in a similar position where I was frustrated with every single simple fix that doctors and dermatologists recommended and then I paid horrendous amounts of money to get and they were either way too harsh on my skin or did nothing. One of my first examples was birth control. Birth control did absolutely nothing as far as my acne was concerned. I didn’t get bad hormonal acne until I was in college during my freshman and sophomore year. It was fall of 2021 right after COVID and I was miserable. Wearing masks to class only made my acne worse. I tried to wash my face often but that didn’t work either. I even had to wear masks in the gym and at the time I was personal training so it just wasn’t the best combo for my skin. My skincare routine during my freshman year consisted of PanOxyl face wash and CeraVe AM/PM lotion. My towels still have bleach stains from me using the PanOxyl on my face and washing it off, then wiping my face on my towels to dry it off. If it bleaches my towels, how is that healthy for my face?

Sophomore year I continued with the same routine until I tried Dr Dennis Gross’ retinol pad kits. This seemed to work a little better and so I stuck with it for a while. Meanwhile, my family said things like “what’s that on your face” and “you used to have such beautiful skin”. I knew my skin wasn’t perfect. I was also in a major that I was miserable in, so that wasn’t helping the stress levels.

My next big solution came from a dermatologist. Tretinoin is the best thing for this, it’s prescription and it exfoliates your skin so your acne should get better. Sounds good right? Well I went to the beach with my boyfriend’s family and didn’t quite realize that it didn’t matter how much sunscreen I put on, I would burn my face regardless. I’m talking brown peeling skin from my entire face plus active acne. That’s some of the most embarrassed my face has made me feel. His family was kind enough to lend me a hat the rest of the trip and never said anything rude to me, not once. I was so done with hormonal acne.

I also went through a period where I used The Ordinary products and the niacinamide serum worked half of the time for my skin, but never cleared my skin up completely. The Ordinary did work the best out of anything that I had tried in the past, so I was hopeful there was something out there that could help me.

Finally, my mom and I were in the Boone, NC mall that has an Ulta in it and we walked in and asked an associate what she would recommend for my skin and explained our situation. She recommended a few things, but nothing she recommended was in the same skincare line and it was all very random stuff so I didn’t understand how using them all together was necessarily a good thing for my skin. Then, this lady came up to us and recommended Beekman 1802. She said she used to have the exact same kind of acne that I had and used this name brand of skincare and poof it was gone. She was kind enough to tell me her routine and something that would help with my acne scarring. I couldn’t thank this lady enough and because of this I will always be an avid promoter of Beekman 1802.

Beekman Skincare is owned by Dr. Brent Ridge & Josh Kilmer-Purcell. They bought the Beekman 1802 farm in Sharon Springs, NY. They decided to make whatever they could out of goat’s milk since the farm they bought had about 100 goats on it. Next thing you know they were making goat’s milk soap at their kitchen table. They eventually got around to skincare as a part of their business and are even getting into makeup a little bit. Their most recent drop was their Lip Oil and it will be the next thing in my shopping cart.

Goat’s milk has been used for centuries to remedy sensitive skin, eczema, you name it! It actually is very effective at strengthening the skin barrier! It balances the skin’s microbiome and it’s safe and gentle for sensitive skin. What’s not to love?!! The whole idea behind using goat-milk products instead of harsh chemical products is to give your skin its moisture barrier back. Harsh washes like PanOxyl strip your skin of its moisture barrier and that is detrimental to your face. You need a nourishing face wash that cleans your face without removing your moisture barrier.

I know you want my routine girl so let’s get into it!! Beekman’s skincare isn’t crazy expensive but also isn’t insanely cheap either. It’s worth every penny I promise you!

I’d start with their face wash that they call Milk Wash. Then I’d wash that off and use their Bloom Cream with 2 drops of their Golden Booster serum. For the morning, the only thing I’d change is to swap out the Bloom Cream with their Milk Primer that has SPF in it.

While I’m on my Beekman SoapBox I must rave about their Milk RX cream. It is amazing and meant for aging skin. I love using it under my eyes because it is so moisturizing and feels great on the skin, I’d highly recommend it.

After a year of consistently using these products, my acne scars were gone and my skin was glowing. I have pictures as proof! The facts don’t lie!

Before: you can definetly see my acne scars in these pictures from my previous instagram posts, especially the beach pciture with my boyfriend :)

After: This has been after at least a year of using their products, coincidentally you can see my face better in the beach pic with my boyfriend in this one too :)

Beekman 1802 is the world’s biggest goat-milk based skincare company. They’ve won my heart and given me my confidence back! I highly recommend you give it a try even if you aren’t struggling with acne and just want to give your skin a healthy routine. I haven’t had a single product of theirs break me out, so I’d say try anything they make! They even have a vegan line if that’s something you want to be conscious about. I wish you luck skincare queens :)