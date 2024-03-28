A Love Letter to Disposable and Digital Cameras

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

I don’t know what it is about disposable and digital cameras that have me obsessed, but I can’t get enough of them. I am my friend’s designated camera person; they will not allow me to go anywhere without my camera. Spain, Raleigh, Wilmington, New York, Boston, etc. My Sony Cyper-shot and Kodak/Fujifilm have traveled far with me. Unlike phone cameras, which strive for flawless perfection, these cameras capture moments in their perfectly imperfect way. There’s a nostalgic charm to the grainy

I absolutely adore using my disposable camera for special occasions like nights out, birthdays, school sports events, and travels. Given their cost to purchase and develop, I make sure each click counts. What I love most about them is the element of surprise—they keep you guessing until you develop the roll, adding an extra layer of excitement to the whole process.

A disposable camera picture from my trip to Charlotte!

From October 2023 to February 2024, my disposable camera has been my trusty companion, capturing memorable moments from my beach trip, Halloween, my trip to NYC, two basketball games, a girls trip to Charlotte, and several thrilling nights out! When I finally got my developed roll back earlier this week, it felt like I was transported back to those moments all over again! My plan is to have a disposable or two for every semester of college and capture all of my experiences to reminisce!

A disposable camera picture from a girls night out!

My tips are to buy in bulk when there are deals. Amazon, Target, Walgreens, etc. will have deals throughout the year and take advantage of them to buy several cameras, because constantly repurchasing them can get costly. When it comes to developing your precious memories, I highly advise against Walgreens—they take several weeks and don’t return your negatives, which are essential for preserving your photos for the long haul. Instead, consider looking up a local film developing company near you. Not only do they often offer quicker and cheaper services, but they also maintain better quality. Personally, I rely on my local family-owned business, and they never disappoint! Within just a week, I receive beautifully scanned images via email, ready to be shared and cherished.

A disposable camera picture from NYC!

Digital cameras were all the rage in early 2022. Whether new or old, expensive or cheap, they had an undeniable nostalgic charm. Popularized in the late 90s and early 2000s, I found myself on the hunt for one that fit my budget and standards. That’s when I found Mercari and struck gold! My $40 pink Sony Cyber-shot has never left my side since that day. The way it captures the light makes these pictures look so different in a good way.

A digital camera picture from a girls trip!

What I love most about digital cameras is the freedom they offer. With the ability to take endless photos and seamlessly upload them to my phone, I find myself constantly snapping away, carefree and creative. Plus, its compact size makes it easy to carry everywhere, ensuring I never miss a moment. But it doesn’t stop there; quick and easy editing options allow me to enhance my photos and unleash my creativity.

A digital camera picture at the beach!

Thanks to this camera, my digicam Instagram account was born, chronicling every moment of my senior year in high school and college. It’s become a cherished space for friends and family to follow along with my adventures. Can you take pictures with your phone? Yes, but where is the fun in that? This camera makes me romanticize my life like no other. My phone camera looks like a phone camera, but my digital camera makes my pictures feel like a movie. No development, no waiting, no extra costs—what you buy is what you get, making it the best option for us college girls!

A digital camera picture in Spain!

Here are some tips: Consider buying a second-hand camera to save money, but make sure it comes with the necessary accessories, like a battery pack or charger. And don’t forget to invest in an SD card-to-phone adapter. Trust me, it’s a game-changer! The days of uploading photos to Google Drive, screenshotting, and cropping every single picture are gone. With the adapter, I can upload photos directly from the SD card to my phone in an instant!

Thanks to these two cameras, I’ve discovered a passion for photography and a talent for capturing all the fun moments in my life. I truly encourage you to consider getting one for yourself—I promise you won’t regret it!