Halloween season is right around the corner and it’s time for one of the best traditions; boo baskets! Boo baskets are always fun to receive and always help spread spooky cheer around the community. However, it can seem daunting how to make the perfect basket for a significant other or your friends. We’ve all seen the TikToks and wondered what plush is right or how to pick cozy slippers for them! This year it’s time to step up the game and pick out a perfect basket for them to show we care, while also being unique and spooktastic for them!

So put on your cutest pair of boots and get ready to go on a shopping spree for that perfect person in your life! Follow through this list to make sure you get them all the essentials to kick off the Halloween season right!

1. the basket

Obviously to start you need a basket. Make sure you get one that captures the spooky vibe you’re going for whether it be cutesy or more neutral. Also, don’t forget to get a basket that has enough space to pack it to the brim with goodies for them!

2. Candy

Halloween is known for candy! Go to your local store and get them some packs of their favorite candy for them to snack on!

3. pj pants

As the fall season is a time when it starts getting cold outside, getting them a soft pair of fuzzy pajama pants can help them stay warm at night!

Snoopy

Ghosts

4. slippers

Don’t forget to get them a pair of slippers to go along with their pajama pants. Ensure that you help keep your loved on warm throughout the fall season.

5. candles

Staying on the topic of staying warm, getting them a nice candle to burn can help them stay warm. As well as give their room a nice fall scent like apple or pumpkin!

6. an activity

You want to get your special person something to do during the season, right? Get them a coloring book or a small Lego set to build to pass the time and get them in that spooky mood.

I recommend this one

7. a plush

Give them a special snuggle buddy to cozy up with this season! Squishmallows, jellycats, or anything else you can find would be great for a boo-basket this year! Here are some examples:

Spooky Kitty

Hello Kitty

Skeledog Dan

Ooky Jack O’ Lantern

8. their favorite drink!

Give them something refreshing to keep themselves hydrated as flu season is just around the corner!

9. a blanket

Get them something to snuggle up in alongside everything else so they can truly fall into that Halloween aesthetic!

10. jewelry

Get them some cute Halloween-related jewelry to wear throughout the season! It can either be simple and cute like earrings or something more gothic and dark depending on their vibe.

optional: filler!

Don’t forget to add confetti or cobwebs in the basket to give off that final spooky impression to give to your person!

Of course, you can always get them whatever you find out about while shopping, however, this guide should help you get on the right track to bring that special person in your life that perfect boo basket to show you care about them this Halloween season.