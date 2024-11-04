5 Christmas Gifts Ideas to Brighten Your Holiday Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Christmas is coming up fast! And it’s never too early to start drafting up that Christmas list. Here are 5 ideas to add to your list and get those gift-giving juices flowing:

Cardigans

Fall weather is here and so is fall fashion! A simple cardigan can go a long way in your closet. They are perfect to dress up or dress down. Perfect for a comfy day-in, relaxing in the office, or going out on a chilly night. Not to mention the endless color and pattern options to spice up an outfit.

Kindle

Reading for pleasure is in! Having to spend lots of money and shelf space on books – out! The kindle is the perfect gift for readers who are looking to declutter, save money, or easily read on the go.

Shoes

A good pair of sneakers are the perfect gift to start the new semester off on the right foot (haha). These New Balances are the comfiest trendy shoe in right now – ideal for any occasion.

Legos

Legos are such a unique, fun gift because they provide an entertaining activity and can also make for super cute decoration. This lego flower bouquet is my favorite.

Stationary

Anybody could benefit from a note pad or planner to write down all their thoughts and things to-do, wherever you are. Plus, the designs and themes are endless, and always cute! Add some markers and pens, and you’re all set for a perfectly planned setup.

Happy holidays and happy shopping!