5 Birthday Gift Ideas You May Not Have Thought of: College Edition

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

If you’re anything like me, it can be difficult to figure out what to get your friends for their birthday, especially the ones in college. You could give them cash or maybe you could be a little creative this time. There are so many options you can choose from, but you want to get something that would be of use to them.

My favorite gifts are the ones that help make my life easier in any capacity. Whether its a grocery item on my shopping list or a product that I always knew I needed but was too lazy to get, everything can make a great birthday gift. So here are five birthday gift ideas that you may not have thought of and would definitely go a long way for us college students!

an array of snacks

For many students who find themselves up late at night studying for an exam or just going through the motions throughout the day, they may feel hungry from time to time. Snacks make a great gift, such as popcorn, chips, candy, and fruits. Pick a couple, arrange them in a gift basket, and send them to your friend!

GIFT CARDS for meal ordering/delivery services

These are a game changer. Sometimes, we don’t feel like eating at the dining halls or eating the food we prepared for the week. You can buy these through Doordash, Uber Eats, etc.

personal care products

A good body wash, deodorant, perfume, Vaseline, facial cleanser, etc will go a long way. Some places to search for these items are Bath and Body Works, Sephora, Ulta, etc.

a large umbrella

Oftentimes, the weather is nice, but it does have its bad days. A decently sized umbrella will help protect any college student in the rain, including anything they may be carrying with them for e.g. their backpack, purse, lunchbox, etc.

a good pillow

Sleep is one of the most important habits that can make or break your productivity. A decent pillow will help one sleep better, so try looking for good pillow brands that can help support this.

I hope these ideas are helpful to anyone out there brainstorming gift ideas!