3 Tips for the Perfect Blowout Every Time

After working as a salon receptionist at Drybar for the summer, I’ve learned a thing or two about blowouts. Here are some tips and tricks to get a salon-level blowout at home.

Prepare Your Hair

In order for your blowout to last, it’s important to prep your hair properly. If you have hair on the more oily side (or you notice that your hair gets oily after one day but your ends are drier than the Sahara), make sure to shampoo twice and use a clarifying shampoo once a week. My favorite is the Ouai Detox Shampoo but a more affordable option that is just as good is the Kristen Ess Deep Clean Clarifying Shampoo. If you have dry, damaged hair, follow your double cleanse with a hydrating and repairing hair mask. I like the Eva NYC Therapy Session hair mask.

Prep work doesn’t end in the shower. Using leave-in conditioner and heat protectant on wet hair helps prevent heat damage and reduce frizz for a smooth and shiny blowout. Many leave-in conditioners already have heat protectant in them, meaning one less bottle for your blow dryer cord to knock off the bathroom counter. Two of my drugstore favorites are the L’oreal Elvive No Haircut Cream and the L’oreal Elvive Total Repair 5 Protein Recharge.

Use a Blow-dryer Brush

If you haven’t gotten yourself a blow-dryer brush: meet your new blowout bff. Even my stylist friends agree that it’s super difficult to dry your own hair with a standard blow-dryer and round brush. Thank goodness for the blow-dryer brush! If you’re unfamiliar, this is a blow-dryer and round brush in one, making it so much easier to use on yourself. I’ve used the Revlon One-Step Blow-dry brush for almost four years, but recently upgraded to the Drybar Singleshot. The Revlon brush is super affordable and does a great job, but it does get very hot which can be damaging to your hair. Make sure to either rough dry (use a regular blow-dryer to get it 80% dry) or air dry your hair before using the brush to get frizz-free body and shine.

Make it Last

Now that your hair looks fantastic, we want it to stay that way. Using a shine mist or a tiny bit of hair oil will help tame any last minute frizz or flyaways. It’s also important to use a flexible hold hairspray, which will lock in your style without leaving your hair crunchy. Unfortunately, I don’t have any recommendations for a good hairspray, as the one I’m using now smells like bug spray, but I would look for one that also contains anti-humectants. Anti-humectants repel moisture and prevent your hair from frizzing out as soon as you go outside.

I would also recommend using a shower cap in between hair washes. I use one with a terry cloth lining on the inside, which helps absorb moisture and keeps my hair drier than if I just used a plastic one. I can’t find the exact one I have but I found this one which looks similar.

When sleeping, use a satin bonnet to prevent your blowout from reverting (if you have naturally wavy hair like I do, you know the struggle of waking up in the morning with your roots sweated out!). I’ve also noticed that by wearing a bonnet at night, my hair doesn’t get oily as quickly, meaning I can extend my blowout longer. Dry shampoo also helps. My drugstore fave is the Batiste Tropical dry shampoo.

I hope these tips help you get the best blowout ever. May you all go forth and have a fabulous hair day!