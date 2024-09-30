Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
MOO DENG: THE BABY HIPPO EVERYONE IS GUSHING OVER (AND YOU SHOULD BE TOO!)

Animal Internet sensations are a right of passage to Internet meme culture. Suffice to say, we’ve got another one added to the list! Meet Moo Deng, the baby pygmy hippo born and raised in Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo! 

Her name, Moo Deng, translates literally into “Bouncy Pig” but can also be in reference to a Thai “Pork Patty.” As announced by the Khao Kheow Open Zoo, her name was given to her as a result of a popular vote of 20,000 by visitors. 

Moo Deng has cultivated her very own fanbase across multiple social media platforms such as Twitter/X, Instagram, and Tiktok. Once you become introduced to the Moo Deng lore, all of a sudden you find yourself 2 hours deep scrolling through Moo Deng edits on Tiktok. Her innocent charm and looks captivate millions all over the world. Very mindful, very cutesy, very demure indeed! As with celebrities, it is only right for her to get showered and celebrated with the edits, fanart, and fangirling. Here’s a look at some of my personal favorite posts: 

She’s got cheeks so pink and skin so smooth – even Sephora in Thailand is noting down makeup and skincare pointers! 

This fandom craze has transcended beyond the realms of the Internet. Thousands flock to the zoo just to get a glimpse of Moo Deng’s charm. But with great publicity comes unfortunate repercussions. As The Nation Thailand reports, Moo Deng was met with people throwing objects at her to get her attention. In efforts to minimize further inappropriate behaviors, the zoo has put in place a limit of 5 minutes per visit during weekends. The zoo chief, Narongwit Chodchoi,  further threatens to take legal action against perpetrators, asserting that “These behaviors are not only cruel but also dangerous.

As a girl born and raised in Thailand myself, I can’t help but be proud of the Thai representation – even if that is embodied through a baby hippo. It is like Moo Deng is my baby by heart. So with that, I hope she will be treated with all the love and respect she deserves moving forward!

