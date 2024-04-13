The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When is the combination of papers, exams, and stress most common? Exam week. As the semester moves on with its ups and lows, the one thing everyone dreads are the final week where tensions are high. That is why with exams right around the corner, there are a few key things to remember to ensure success and maintain sanity.

1. Eat!

This is without a doubt the most obvious answer, but it is still incredibly important. Your brain can not function without the proper nourishment. To go above this obvious advice, eat some of your favorite foods during this week. No matter what it is, just enjoy yourself! The week is stressful enough, so why not find some joy in good food and your favorite snacks.

2. Get the right amount of sleep.

It is easy to rationalize pulling an all nighter and studying until your eyes are as heavy as lead. However, that does not mean you should necessarily do it. Trying to memorize formulas, dates, or theories while exhausted will get you nowhere. If anything, you put yourself more at a disadvantage because the more sleep the better the quality of memorization you have during study hours.

3. Caffeine in Moderation.

Building on the last point about energy, try not to go overboard with the caffeine. Now, caffeine can help with maintaining energy and keeping you focused. However, everything in moderation. Too much of a good thing can become a bad thing. That is why you shouldn’t chug energy drink after energy drink, and take breaks from caffeine with water.

4. Make Time for Fun.

Breaks are so important to keep you sane. Not only are breaks good for your memory, but just your mind in general. It keeps away burnout and helps the week be a little less stressful. While taking those breaks, try to do something fun! Whether that is something small like scrolling on your phone or going out and getting coffee with a friend. Just make sure you take time for yourself, because at the end of the day your mental health is more important

5. Be easy on yourself.

I know it can be easy to feel like an exam grade can make or break you. A lot of times, your average of the class may depend on that great. However, you should not let this one test define you. I am not saying you should reject its importance all together, but at the end of the day it is one test. It is one day out of thousands that you may not remember. It feels good to succeed, but it also feels good to ease the pressure of yourself. The less pressure, the more confident you feel, and the better you can do. So, with all these stressful exams, be easy on yourself.