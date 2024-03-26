Spill Your GUTS 4 Abortion Rights

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Olivia Rodrigo had recently demonstrated that she does, in fact, have the guts to take a public stance on political issues. The singer started the North American leg of her world tour in February when she revealed that a portion of her ticket funds are transferred towards Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good campaign whose primary agenda is abortion rights.

“The Fund 4 Good works to support all women, girls, and people seeking reproductive health freedom. The fund will directly support community-based nonprofits that champion things like girls’ education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence.” Olivia Rodrigo via TikTok

For the North American leg, the tour has partnered with the local chapters of the National Network of Abortion Funds to ensure that the people who are most impacted by systematic racism, misogyny, and limited access to healthcare receive the reproductive care that they need.

Abortion funds handed out contraceptives at the St. Louis stop

Concertgoers at the St. Louis stop(12th March) went back home with a little more than tour merch. They were all offered free contraceptives at the venue which also included ‘Plan B’ pills that cost around $50. These products were handed out directly by representatives from pro-choice non-profit organizations. TikTok user @madsritter received hers from the activists at ‘Right By You’ which is a text line that connects Missouri youth to abortion care out of state(since it is illegal in Missouri with the exemption of life-threatening situations), birth control, and other information about their rights and the Missouri Abortion Fund, which helps cover the costs of an out-of-state abortion.

“She [Rodrigo] invited us, but it was our decision to bring it [the contraceptives] and hand it out. It fills my heart with so much joy and gratitude to Olivia, and it shows how well received it will be when other artists step up and do this. I hope they follow this example.” Stephanie Kraft Sheley, Project Director – Right By You

However, on 14th March, an official notice was sent by the NNAF to stop handing the contraceptives out at the tour destinations. The decision was taken and urged into motion due to the presence of children at these concerts. The reasoning allegedly came from Rodrigo’s team itself according to the NNAF.

“I love that Olivia has taken this public stance. We just need our allies to be all in. We need them to be all in for us so that we can actually do our work. We can’t be given these parameters. We’re the experts at this.” Destini Spaeth, Chair – Prairie Abortion Fund

This is not the first time Rodrigo has shown her support for abortion rights. In 2022, when Roe v. Wade was overturned, she personally dedicated a performance of ‘F*ck You’ along with Lily Allen during her set in the Glastonbury festival to justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barret, and Brett Kavanaugh.

“I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court; who have shown us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a sh*t about freedom,” she then proceeded to list the names of the justices.

It is evident that the singer is not afraid to be vocal about the issues she cares about. The response from her audience to receiving free contraception was mixed, to say the least, but it hasn’t stopped her, or her team in the past.

“While we are disappointed to learn that other abortion funds will not get the same opportunity to do the same, we are encouraged by the overwhelmingly positive response.” Robin Frisella, Community Engagement Director, Missouri Abortion Fund

Stephanie Kraft Sheley from ‘Right By You’ also shared an anecdote involving a younger child at the table to iterate that the child’s interaction only left a positive impact.

“It was very normal to see a younger child walk up with curiosity with their parent and have the parent explain to them what’s on the table and why we’re here. We’re not having children walk up and grab things off the table that aren’t for children.” Stephanie Kraft Sheley, Project Director – Right By You

So, are the concerns put forward by the ‘Vampire’ singer’s team valid? Or should the non-profits have been allowed to continue providing contraceptives to eligible concertgoers? Well, that’s a pebble for ponderation.

