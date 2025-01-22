The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of the year again, bidding goodbye to cozy hot cocoa nights for busy homework days. If kickstarting the academic session after winter break feels even more difficult than getting out of the blanket in the morning, don’t worry; you are not alone. Returning to lectures and textbooks can feel difficult when our brain is still frozen in the warmth of the holiday season. The post-break slump is real, but it’s time to beat the winter blues and rediscover motivation to tackle academic challenges head-on.

BYE BYE HOLIDAYS

Nothing feels more rejuvenating than a much needed winter break. The warmth of sleeping in your own bed, eating homemade comfort meals, and enjoying time with old friends, it makes you feel like a child again, free from deadlines and responsibilities. It gives us a chance to recharge and maintain a balance in our busy lives.

After weeks of relaxation, diving back into university mode can be challenging. The thought of hostel food, laundry, and the sound of the alarm clock in the early mornings may all seem overwhelming at once. It may be tough to bid goodbye to the blissful memories of the holiday season, but they can be reflected upon to carry forward with a sense of calm and positivity while using this renewed energy to propel us to do better in the coming semester.

THE KEY IS TO START SMALL

It may be tempting to think that tackling everything all at once is easily achievable, but let’s face it: diving head first into a deep pool of assignments may not be the best strategy out there. Here’s the secret: start with tiny, manageable tasks. Read one chapter, solve five questions, and maybe sit for 20 minutes at a stretch with your books or even just organize your notes. It’s important to take one step at a time, and before even realizing it, you will be winning the marathon.

· Small Steps, Big Wins

The key is to approach this shift gently and ease back into the grind. The smoothest way to transition is to set small bite-sized goals; such clear tangible goals instill a sense of accomplishment and ultimately nudge us towards the rhythm of studying. Short-term goals are like cheat codes to take over the massive, scary to-do lists by dividing them into mini missions that can help us get mini wins and build up momentum to continue the winning streak. The best part? These little wins add up, and suddenly you are on top of the huge mountain of work that felt unachievable once.

· Progress With a Vision

Along with efforts, a clear understanding of what we want to achieve and how to achieve them is required. Miracles don’t happen overnight and the same goes for progress. It’s easy to feel lost and unmotivated when returning to a routine after a break. Start with clarity on where you want to reach at the end of the semester, which will help guide your everyday steps towards the ultimate academic comeback. A clear vision accompanied by motivation helps to stay focused by reminding you why the little steps matter.

· Routine Helps to Maintain Consistency

While going back to following a routine may seem like a chore, it can also be viewed as a life hack. Think about it: instead of aimlessly figuring out what to do next you’ll already have a structure that tells you when and where exactly to spend your energy. The best part? It’s also completely controlled by you. As soon as it starts to feel boring, tweak tasks here and there, reschedule the routine if it starts to feel monotonous, sprinkle in some fun elements, and maybe a few extra breaks on some days – whatever makes it more enjoyable. Remember, it’s a system designed to work for you, not against you.

· The Right Time is Now

Since you are starting after a long break, it’s easy to fall into the trap of putting things off. You keep waiting for the right time, and it never comes. Overcoming procrastination doesn’t mean that you have to tackle everything at once but rather to complete the tasks in a manageable way. One way to achieve this could be the Pomodoro technique . It involves working in 25-minute intervals followed by short breaks. It helps to maintain focus and avoid the ‘harmless’ distractions that prevent us from getting back on track. All you need to get on track is to get started, even if it’s just for a short duration of time, and everything will fall into place.

While bidding goodbye to the warmth of hot cocoa and the cozy blanket for cold mornings and boring lectures is difficult, but you can make the process easier. Start small, stay consistent, and progress steadily. The transition doesn’t have to be perfect and just when you think you are making progress, the holiday cheer may take over, or you may get trapped into procrastination, but you must not get demotivated. Take a deep breath and start again. Just remember to be kind to yourself, and with a little patience and determination, you will have got this figured out in no time.

