The idea of having a pet has always been one of my dreams, though the fact that I was chased by a group of dogs during my childhood is quite ironic. But what I didn’t know was that just bringing them into your life is one thing and learning to take proper care of them is another thing. Well don’t worry I won’t tell you here about the do’s and don’ts here but rather what stupid things my sisters and I have done to make sure that the king of our home aka my dog “Cookie” is happy and satisfied with his life ( though that is a bit difficult since he judges us worse than a desi aunty).

But let’s start:

Give them treats

The thing is dogs love their treats and my dog can probably sell me for those as well but that’s for another day. A treat is like a snack for your dog. My sisters and I like to give it to our dog during the evening time when all the family members are having their own evening snack, it makes him feel more included in the family and their decisions. The kind of treats we like are : jumbo bone, meat jerky, the dental stick and chew sticks.

2. Provide them a cozy Place

A pet always needs a cozy and warm place to relax and unwind from all the running they may be doing all day long. Hence as pet parents it is our responsibility to provide them with one of the best places in the world which will be their very own personal corner in the house. My dog likes to hoard my bed for all his sleeping, so much so that sometimes I don’t have space there. Oh the things Cookie does!! But let’s not distract ourselves from the topic and move forward with another quality of how this place should be, the space should be comfortable and must have a soft texture which may provide them with a sense of protection and warmth.

3. Take them out on a walk

The most basic thing to do is to take them out for a walk, it’s not just good for their physical health but also their mental health. These walks provide them an opportunity to meet other dogs and make new friends. Another way of helping them socialize is to arrange their play dates with all the neighborhood dogs. Though some dogs prefer to be a loner and may not interact much with others, it is better to let them interact at their own pace rather than forcing them. Forcing would lead to more reluctance on their part which may head towards a bummer a play date.

4. Regular Vet Visits

Well your dog might hate you for this but it is important for their own good (look at me saying the exact same lines which my parents used to say). But on a serious note, dogs are vulnerable to a lot of diseases that most of us don’t even know about. It is important that you consult with your vet about their vaccines and what disease they may be vulnerable to during a particular season. The most common disease that occurs in dogs during their childhood is Parvovirus disease. Let me tell you, my dog suffered from this and it was such a difficult time. Just seeing them sick is not something anyone of us would want, so the regular Vet visit is a must.

5. Paw- sitive Affirmation

Well it is a very important responsibility as pet parents that we continue to reassure our kids (dogs) that they are just the “bestest pupper” in this whole world. Giving them words of affirmation helps them feel more valued and appreciated which leads to the release of happy hormones which make their mental health much better. And come on, is it even possible that your pet is just not the best in the world? If humans like being appreciated then so do dogs.

6. Necessary Spa days

Baths for dogs vary immensely, some just love them and are just water babies while others despise them till death. My dog is on the latter side, he just hates water and it’s a task to get him to shower. Such dogs need to be tricked into getting a shower, my most tested way of getting a dog to shower is by fooling them into taking them out for a walk and getting them all ready (disclaimer: they might hate you for this and won’t talk to you until you provide them with a ton a treats). And let me tell you it works every time. Always make sure that you are using only pet friendly products and your dog doesn’t have an allergy from any of them.

7. Schedule Playtime

Playtime is very important for your dog, it not only makes them physically fit but also mentally stimulated. It should last for at least 15- 30 minutes and you can include a variety of things in it like tug of war, hide and seek, chasing them around the house or playing with their toys. It brings them enormous joy and it can also be a bonding time for you as well.

If I go forward with these points it can go on forever, but let me tell you that you can never be fully prepared for a dog or any other pet. No matter how many things you read and hear, it is never enough. As you go ahead, you learn a lot along the way. The thing is once you have them in your life it will quite seriously be love at first sight, you won’t even understand how you can love and adore another living organism as much as them. When your eyes meet them for the first time and you will understand what I am trying to say here. However, the only thing I want to say at the end of this article is to treat them with care and patience and, if you love them even a bit they will love you back a whole lot more.

