HOW MY PARENTS’ PLAYLIST BECAME MY OWN

As the only daughter of parents with a top-notch taste in music, I am no stranger to legends such as Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac, ABBA and Billy Joel. At first, I used to roll my eyes at being “forced” by my parents to listen to what I called “old songs” but in my defence, I was too young to appreciate their timeless magic. With time, my parents’ favourites snuck into my own playlist and I didn’t even realise when my music taste transformed entirely. My parents always told me that I would come to love these tracks as I got older and it turns out they were not wrong. There is indeed some truth to the saying – “always listen to your parents”.

My journey into the world of 70s and 80s music began with Michael Jackson. I vividly remember watching the “Bad” music video with my parents when I was around 10 years old. Michael Jackson dressed in an all-black outfit with chains and his signature eyeliner under his eyes struck me as the “coolest person ever”. The sheer coolness of his being left me in awe but of course, I had to keep that secret to myself. There’s no way I could admit to my parents that I was impressed. What began as eye rolls at my parents playing “Beat It” and “Thriller” during our countless long drives gradually transformed into me surprising them by playing his songs myself. My dad, a big MJ fan, has been very impressed with this shift in my music taste. You can notice his eyes gleaming with pride whenever I play MJ’s music in the car and sing along like a teenager straight out of the 80s. We are no longer two people listening to some old songs in a car, we have become a team. We can read each other’s minds and know which song to play next.

MJ’s music with its catchy lyrics and irresistible beats has aged like fine wine. Over the years I’ve come to realise why he was and will be, if not forever then for quite a long time, the undisputed King of Pop Music. My 12-year-old self would laugh in your face if you told her that her 18-year-old self listens to songs from an era she considered “ancient”. I mean, I understand her. How do you go from belting out Justin Bieber in 2015 to admiring someone who “moonwalks” adorned in rhinestone gloves and socks and leather jackets? While it was Michael Jackson’s unrivalled charisma that first captured my attention, Fleetwood Mac deepened my connection with 70s music.

On a lazy weekend afternoon, while my mom was busy preparing lunch in the kitchen, my ears pricked up to an enchanting sound escaping from the kitchen mingling with the delicious aroma of whatever my mom was making. This particular melody was so beautiful and soothing that I could not help but be drawn to it like a moth to a flame. Unable to resist, I rushed to the kitchen and found my mom humming along to it. The song was “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac. Since that day, Everywhere has become the official soundtrack to our long drives as they seem to be incomplete without it. If it wasn’t for my mom’s impeccable taste in music, I wouldn’t have been introduced to insanely amazing songs like “The Chain”, “Silver Springs” (yes, that’s right, you will never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you) and the infamous Stevie nicks and Lindsey Buckingham drama. It wasn’t long before ABBA, another of my parents’ favourites, made their way into my playlist.

I cannot be the only person whose deeply ingrained love for ABBA blossomed after watching Mamma Mia with their parents during a cozy movie night? I mean, who hasn’t found themselves singing “Dancing Queen” with a hairbrush in their hand as if they’re Meryl Streep herself thinking they could effortlessly pull off 70s glam? No? Just me? Alright. But honestly, it wasn’t just a one-time watch session, ABBA immediately became an essential part of my playlist. The joy in their melodies, the vibrant disco energy and the uplifting vibe of songs such as “Take a Chance on Me”, “Voulez Vous”, “Does Your Mother Know” and so many more songs were extremely tough to resist. My parents were delighted of course because they were already lifelong ABBA fans but it felt like a rite of passage for me too. They were thrilled to have turned me over to the ABBA fan club. I went from recognising only “Dancing Queen” and “Mamma Mia” to knowing every word to almost every song. Then came “Slipping Through My Fingers” the song that hit me harder than I could’ve expected. Its poignancy made me reflect on the fleeting nature of time and how swiftly time flies or rather “slipped through our fingers” as the song so profoundly puts it. It made me realise how important it is to cherish every minute I spend in the company of my wonderful parents. And then, came Billy Joel.

Now, it isn’t a weekend if my parents and I stay in. Honestly, if we are not out on some spontaneous family outing on a weekend, there’s something terribly wrong with the universe. I remember as clear as day when I reluctantly handed my mom the possession of the Bluetooth control in our car. Sulking in the backseat, I was annoyed but also secretly, very secretly anticipating (don’t tell her) which song she would bless my ears with this time. I couldn’t resist peeking at the car radio screen from behind the passenger seat. I mean, I had to be aware of what I was getting myself into. There it was. My mom played “She’s Always a Woman” by Billy Joel. I had to pause myself and wonder where I had heard that name before. Hold up…. Billy Joel? Isn’t that the singer that Olivia Rodrigo mentions in Deja Vu? Oh yes! It was the very same Billy Joel! My mind was blown like I had unveiled the biggest mystery of 21st century pop music: Olivia Rodrigo knows Billy Joel! I looked over at my dad to exchange some glances of annoyance but alas, he was vibing too. As the music floated through the car, something peculiar happened. My initial annoyance faded into the background and was replaced with admiration for Billy Joel’s honey-like vocals accompanied by gentle piano keys. That was the day that marked the end of my “cool, nonchalant teenager” persona. Now, I absolutely cannot keep calm when “We Didn’t Start the Fire” starts playing. I cannot help but scream the lyrics, well attempt to scream as half of them sound gibberish to me.

Looking back, I can’t help but chuckle at how convinced I was that the real magic lay in today’s pop music. To my younger self, who would’ve rolled her eyes at ABBA’s “Money, Money, Money” or Michael Jackson’s moonwalks, I hate to break it to you but I have betrayed the “pop gods” of the 2010s. I have come to appreciate the music that transcends time and most importantly, creates an even deeper bond between my parents and I.

So, if your family hasn’t bonded over and found emotional closeness through the musical masterpieces of the 70s and 80s, I would highly recommend giving it a shot.

