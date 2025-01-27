Climate Armageddon: The Fight for Tomorrow

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter.

The Reality: It’s Happening Now

The climate crisis is no longer a distant threat—it is unfolding before us in real-time, with devastating impacts that are impossible to ignore. From record-breaking heat waves to catastrophic wildfires, extreme storms to rising sea levels, the signs are everywhere. Communities are displaced, ecosystems are decimated, and the future of our planet grows more uncertain with each passing year. Last Tuesday’s wildfires in Los Angeles have been quite an unnerving sight to behold. For too long, climate change has been treated like a distant problem, something we could push off for another day. But now, decades of inaction has caught up with us–and the planet is no longer waiting.

The Consequences

The data doesn’t lie. According to an article published by the World Economic Forum (WEF), July 2024 was the hottest month in over 170 years, with global temperatures 1.21°C higher than the 20th-century average. And it’s not just the heat—this rise in temperature is expected to reduce global economic output by up to 10% by 2100, according to the World Bank.

Sea levels have already risen by 20 cm since 1900, and projections suggest they could rise by up to 1 meter by 2100, threatening coastal cities and island nations. Regions like Bangladesh, Vietnam, and small Pacific islands are at risk of being entirely submerged. The World Bank estimates that up to 4.5 billion people could be impacted by rising seas by the end of the century.

Wildfires are also becoming more frequent and severe. According to the World Resources Institute, Wildfires have been more frequent and intense, driven by higher temperatures, droughts and lower humidity with a whopping 20% increase and the burned area has more than doubled. Forests in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Europe are burning at higher rates, and the smoke is creating widespread air pollution with health risks for millions of people, even in areas far from the flames.

Climate change is also displacing millions. The UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) reports that 21 million people are displaced each year due to climate-related disasters, with that number expected to rise to 200 million by 2050. Vulnerable regions like the Sahel in Africa are seeing increased stress, putting both displaced populations and host communities at greater risk. In India, the first 9 months of 2024 alone have seen extreme weather events—heatwaves, floods, cyclones, and landslides—that have claimed over 3,200 lives, affected over 3 million hectares of crops, and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

Runaway Climate Change

The urgency of the situation is further underscored by the warnings of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, who has long sounded the alarm about the impacts of climate change in the Himalayas. Wangchuk paints a disturbing picture of what happens if we don’t act.

As glaciers—vital water reserves—continue to melt at an accelerated rate, entire communities will face water shortages during dry periods and devastating floods during heavy rains. Glaciers act like “batteries”, storing and releasing water gradually, and their loss will disrupt the seasonal flow of rivers that millions of people rely on.

But it doesn’t stop there. With temperatures rising above 35-36°C, plant life struggles to survive. Photosynthesis slows or stops, leading to crop failures and food insecurity. This not only impacts agriculture, but also worsens the water crisis, as populations will be left without the means to grow food or access clean water.

Perhaps the most alarming aspect of Wangchuk’s warning is the concept of runaway climate change. He suggests that if current trends continue, the melting of permafrost in the Arctic could release large amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere, further accelerating global warming. This could trigger a chain reaction of climate feedback loops, making it impossible to reverse the damage, even if we drastically reduce emissions.

In his view, the failure to address climate change could lead to mass migration as people are forced to leave regions that are no longer habitable. With temperatures exceeding human survival limits, crops failing, and water sources drying up, people will be forced to move to cooler regions, creating geopolitical tensions and potential conflicts over resources.

The Way Forward: Solutions and Urgency for Action

The climate catastrophe is already here. From displacement due to rising sea levels to increased frequency of wildfires, severe weather events and intensifying heat waves, the impacts are widespread and devastating.

International agreements like the Paris Climate Accord have set ambitious targets to limit global warming to well below 2°C, ideally 1.5°C. While many countries have made commitments to reduce emissions, the progress has been far too slow. Governments must not only adhere to these commitments, but also ramp up their efforts. Carbon pricing, stronger emission reduction goals, and massive investments in green technologies should be prioritized. Governments should also introduce binding, enforceable policies to hold nations accountable for their climate pledges. Additionally, wealthier countries must assist developing nations—who contribute the least to global emissions but are often the most vulnerable—by funding climate adaptation and mitigation efforts.

But what can governments do when there’s such resistance to action? The truth is, while there have been some moves towards renewable energy and emissions reductions, these steps have been far from sufficient. Disaster preparedness and climate migration plans are still woefully inadequate, even though millions of people have already been displaced. Sustainable farming practices aren’t being implemented on a large enough scale, and wildfire risk management is severely lacking. Public transportation is still not accessible or efficient enough in many countries to reduce emissions at the necessary scale. Financial investment in climate adaptation—especially in developing nations—is crucial. These countries are most at risk, yet they often receive the least amount of aid. Governments, particularly in wealthier countries, need to step up their financial support for the nations bearing the brunt of climate change.

But what about you as an individual? While governments and industries certainly play a central role in the fight against climate change, individuals also have a part to play. In fact, we can make a significant impact through our daily choices. We can do so by:-

Raising Awareness:- Using social media or public platforms to spread the message about climate change, encouraging others to take action, and making it a big enough issue for political parties and governments to take action for the same.

Adopting a Vegetarian Diet:- Switching to a plant-based diet can reduce an individual’s annual carbon footprint associated with meat production by up to 2.1 tons with a vegan diet or up to 1.5 tons for vegetarians which can greatly help in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Reducing Carbon Footprint:- This includes making conscious choices to consume less and reduce the environmental impact of our daily activities.

Climate change is no longer a future concern—it’s a crisis unfolding right now. The time to act is now. While the challenges we face are immense, there is still hope. By pushing for bold governmental policies, innovating sustainable technologies, and changing our personal behaviors, we can mitigate the worst impacts. But without immediate action, the window for change will rapidly close.

