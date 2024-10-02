Why You Should Watch “Agatha All Along” This Fall

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The two-episode premiere of the new Marvel series Agatha All Along was released this week, and it has already taken the internet by storm. The show, a spinoff to the series WandaVision released in 2021, follows Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, as she assembles a coven to journey down the Witches’ Road. Although only two episodes have been released, this is, in my opinion, the best show Marvel has come out with.

Marvel has been branching out from typical superhero movies and TV shows recently, and Agatha All Along is a great example. This show has more of a spooky fantasy feel to it instead of the action movie feel you usually get with Marvel. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, and it’s fun and campy with a cast full of incredible actors. This show is the perfect show for the fall season, especially if you’re trying to get in a witchy mindset before Halloween. There are several reasons why I would suggest watching this show, but I’ll stick to a couple to try to convince you just how good it is.

First, I should preface this by letting you know that you probably should watch WandaVision before you try to watch this show, or you’ll have very little context for who everyone is or what is going on. Having to watch WandaVision really isn’t a bad thing though, because that show is also one of Marvel’s best and most unique endeavors. It’s the kind of show that messes with your mind a bit, and it still fits the spooky fall feeling that Agatha All Along will give you. Plus, you can binge it while waiting for the rest of the weekly Agatha All Along episodes to come out.

The first reason I’ll use to convince you to watch Agatha All Along is that after I watched the first two episodes, all I wanted to do was join a coven or practice spells or run into the woods wearing a dramatic cloak. It has that effect on you. If you’re into witches and Halloween and you need an outlet for your desire to run away to the woods and become a witch, then I would definitely recommend watching this show. However, it may make those desires even stronger once you’re done watching it so be careful.

Another reason to watch is the incredible cast. Joe Locke from Heartstopper plays a goth teen witch, which, from a “Marvel Bro’s” perspective, was a controversial choice, but in my opinion is brilliant. I love Joe Locke with all of my heart, and he does an amazing job in this show. Kathryn Hahn is, of course, incredible as Agatha Harkness. It’s clear why she was so loved by viewers of WandaVision– because she is an amazingly talented actress with a lot of range who plays the character of Agatha so well. Of course, Aubrey Plaza being in the show is a reason to watch all on its own. Aubrey Plaza is an icon and she’s perfect for this fun and creepy show. She’s beautiful and enthralling to watch on screen and it’s obvious that she’s in her element (in a dark, witchy show where she’s trying to kill people). Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn have incredible chemistry together and there are some implications of something a little romantic possibly going on between their characters, which I’m completely here for. The whole cast seems to be great, but there’s one cast member who sticks out from the rest: and that cast member is Patti LuPone.

Broadway star and three time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone plays the character Lilia Calderu, and she does a fabulous job. An actress of that caliber wouldn’t agree to do a project if she didn’t believe it was great, and I completely trust Patti LuPone’s judgment. And yes, she does sing a little bit, and I wouldn’t be shocked if she sang more in future episodes because, well, how could she not? Marvel really did an amazing job casting this show and Patti LuPone is proof of that.

Agatha All Along is the perfect show to watch this fall to get in the Halloween spirit. It has an incredible cast and a fun and spooky vibe to it. Episodes air every Wednesday with the finale on October 31, making a perfect timeline to prepare for a witchy Halloween. This show will make you want to become a witch and join a coven, preferably one led by Kathryn Hahn. Even the song they sing in the second episode, The Ballad of Witches’ Road, will put you in a witchy mindset. This is not a typical Marvel project, so don’t go in expecting The Avengers. Agatha All Along is a new and, in my opinion, a very successful kind of Marvel show. I highly recommend checking it out on Disney+ and, if you’re not convinced, I suggest listening to The Ballad of Witches’ Road just for a taste of what the show has to offer.