The Types Of Reels That Come Up On My Feed, Ranked

My article last week talked about social media and how we all need to disconnect more. This week’s article may seem very ironic, as I will be talking about my social media feed for over 300 words. I did say that it’s easier said than done to disconnect, and I’ve become better at not ignoring the limit! However, I am still only human, and no one is perfect. I still have my moments of weakness on Instagram Reels until 1 AM. By now, I believe the algorithm knows me a good amount, so I keep getting the same species, so to speak, of videos continuously. Here are all of them ranked.

7- Fake News

Definitely last on my list as these deeply enrage me. No, watermelon juice is NOT a substitute for sunscreen. No, the fact that you haven’t farted in 5 years is NOT good or healthy. No, you will not get refused treatment at the hospital if you’re an organ donor. The fact that there’s people out there who genuinely believe all of these things enough to preach it to the masses is so upsetting, as anyone who has access to Google can prove none of these are true. All the comments agree too! I need to log off.

6- Travel

The idea of a travel video on your feed sounds good, right? You can get inspiration and tips for your next trip! WRONG. It’s all a bunch of rich 20-year olds with their parents’ credit cards berating others for not being able to just take a week off work to backpack in Southeast Asia. I have an essay to write, Rachel. I can’t just leave. I know that this is a reality for the very privileged, but I can’t help but feel bad about my perfectly fine life!

5- Pre Med

As a pre-med student, I will take any kind of advice I can get about the MCAT, the application process, or generally how to succeed in medical school. However… Similar to my point above, sometimes these videos just make me feel bad about myself. What do you mean you’re 20 years old, you cured cancer, you’ve been on the moon AND YET you didn’t get in? I’m doomed forever!!

4- Foreign language

I don’t know if this is just me, but sometimes I just get videos in a foreign language. I’m not talking about videos in Portuguese and Spanish, because I understand what they are saying. I mean videos in a language I’ve never even remotely indicated to Instagram I can speak, such as Chinese and Arabic. I don’t understand how I got here, I have no idea what they’re saying, but according to the comments (after I click the “See Translation” button), it was a really funny video, so I appreciate it. I also have a genuine love for world languages so I don’t really mind this!

3- Random ones with good songs

Sometimes I just get random videos of musicians promoting their new music or just a meme with really good background music. Those are some of my favorites ever because I absolutely love discovering new music but sometimes it just seems so hard for me to find stuff I enjoy. With these videos, it’s right there in front of me! I’ve discovered some of my favorite songs through Instagram Reels. Maybe it’s not all bad!

2- Meme

Sometimes all you need is a mindless funny video, one where the joke is right in front of you with a great Henry Danger template. Those are the videos that keep you going. The ones that don’t make you overthink, or feel inadequate, or want to throw your phone at the wall. I highly appreciate those…

1- Millennial/Boomer humor

Even though the memes are funny, nothing will ever top the random millennial and/or boomer influencers that will sometimes come across my page. Some of these videos have actual OUTROS. An OUTRO. For an Instagram Reel. How can I not put this at number one? Even though sometimes the punchline is “I hate my wife”, you also get bangers as “Please pray for my son, he had to take out the trash tonight”. This is my winner.

Even with all the trash out there, Instagram Reels are still better than TikTok. You know I’m right. Thank you.