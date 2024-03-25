The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mt Holyoke chapter.

Mount Holyoke College has 18 residence halls, with each having their own strengths and weaknesses. No hall is perfect, but we must admit that some are better than others. Even though I’ve only lived in three, I still have very strong opinions about them all. Here is my own personal ranking, from worst to best. Please don’t throw tomatoes at me.

18 – Dickinson House

Lovers of this hall will argue for its cozy atmosphere and sense of privacy. Sure, I’ll give it that. However, it’s the hall farthest away from the center of campus, AND it doesn’t have an elevator. Talk about picking a struggle. At least it has a parking lot and is near The Marks, I guess? I guess.

17 – MacGregor Hall

The lake view and brick walls may be beautiful, but the hill is no joke. Also, putting a bunch of scared, anxious first-years together sounds like a terrible idea, to be honest. No wonder we have hygiene troubles in there every year… I commend the MacGregor RAs, but I’ll always thank God I wasn’t placed there. Also, why doesn’t it have a Golden Pear?!

16 – Porter Hall

Sure, the location is great, but no elevator? No dumbwaiter? No first floor? Jesus Christ. How much are we willing to sacrifice to be on central campus? Is it really worth it? It has some pretty big rooms though.

15 – Pearsons Annex

It has a really cute white brick design and feels very homey. However, it just feels like Pearsons’ less impressive younger brother who never reached his full potential. Besides, it looks like it needs some renovations.

14 – Safford Hall

The location is quite frankly the best all around, but I simply can’t get down with a quiet hall. I believe it should be an option, sure, but it’s really not for me. I gotta practice for American Idol in my room, so Safford is a no-go.

13 – Buckland Hall

Buck just doesn’t stand out to me. It’s very plain, it has weird floor numbering, and it’s quite a bit further away from everything. It does have a good location compared to some other halls, but by itself it’s nothing too awesome. Wouldn’t be opposed to living there, though!

12- Creighton Hall

Creighton is waaaay too overrated, in my opinion. This hall is worshiped simply because it has AC, and for what? Four weeks of the year? Just get a fan, y’all. It’s not that serious. Additionally, while using your OneCard to open your room is very practical, I appreciate the retro factor of an actual key.

11- Pearsons Hall

Do I even need to mention no elevator, no dumbwaiter? Its biggest advantage is its proximity to academic buildings, and it looks quite pretty, but it honestly ends there. Another hall that I feel is overrated, sadly.

10 – Rockefeller Hall

Some would say this is the perfect dorm, with its spacious rooms, beautiful brick architecture, central location, elevator… However, there is simply too much partying for me. Don’t get me wrong, I can enjoy a good party, but I am a big early riser, so I retire for the day quite early. I need my sleep, and I’m unsure if I’d get that at the Rockies. I do love Mi Gente, though!

9 – Brigham Hall

Despite having no elevator, this hall does have a dumbwaiter, hooray! Its architecture is absolutely gorgeous, the rooms are spacious, and it’s very centrally-located. Additionally, I am a big fan of the bell, so I’d love to be woken up by it every day!

8 – Abbey Hall

Abbey just feels so cozy to me. First of all, I love its name, it feels so warm to say. The outside is beautiful, and the inside is great, with a lovely common room. It also has some spacious rooms! I think I may be biased because I love the name Abbey, but whatever. This is MY ranking.

7 – Mead Hall

I’ve lived in Mead before it was all LLCs, and I will say, the hype is real! Its location is awesome, and the rooms are great. However, the views are nothing to write home about (I was by the parking lot), but it’s a pretty little dorm. No complaints but nothing too crazy.

6- Wilder Hall

This is possibly the most loved res hall on campus, but I must go against the grain here. Sure, it is definitely the most central, has an elevator, and has very spacious rooms. However, I do believe in ghosts. I believe the Wilder Ghost is still out there, no matter how many times her story is disproven! Besides, I don’t like the way its hallways look. This may be a nitpick, but I must speak my truth.

5 – Ham Hall

This might be an awfully high ranking for Ham for some of y’all, but I can’t help it. I’m a lakeside lover. The building is beautiful, with lovely brick and views, and the hill isn’t even that bad! I love their singles. Ham Hall FTW.

4 – Torrey Hall

The interiors are awful; however, I love being near the gym, the lake, and the academic buildings. Additionally, the rooms are absolutely huge; every time I visit my friends there, I’m in shock. I also think it has awesome common spaces! Torrey is just great overall.

3- 1837 Hall

Arguably the most beautiful views on campus, and you can’t even argue with me until you watch a sunset from there. The rooms are okay, but it has a Golden Pear!! YEAH KITCHEN!! I also highly associate 1837 with community since I spent the summer there, so I might be biased.

2- Mandelle Hall

Currently the hall I live in, and gosh it is beautiful. And HUGE. The sheer amount of common spaces is incredible, and they’re great for so many uses. The rooms are also awfully spacious. Views are gorgeous since it’s by the lake and it’s near Blanch. I <3 The Delles.

1- Prospect Hall

HEAR ME OUT. PLEASE HEAR ME OUT. Prospect checks every box: lakeside views, great location (near academic buildings and Blanch, no hills), great rooms (coziest singles I’ve ever seen), and wonderful common spaces. I will fight tooth and nail for the greater good of Prospect. This is my truth.

Pitchforks down, please.