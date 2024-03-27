The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest: We are very spoiled by Blanch. Sure, it may not be the best all the time, but it certainly has many perks, including the variety of food we get with all our different stations. Each station has its pros and cons, and similarly to the residence halls, it’s hard to find an all-time favorite. However, I sure as hell have opinions on them, so I’ll brutally rank them from worst to best! Just a note before I do so, I’m not including the Made To Order stations as that’s too easy of a #1…

7- Harvest

Also known as the dessert and salad station, it just doesn’t stand out to me. It never has hummus when I want hummus. It never has romaine lettuce when I want romaine lettuce. What is it even there for if not to please me specifically? Besides, downgrading to only one breakfast dessert was a low blow.

6- Classics

We all know the dark tales of the food poisoning caused by the brined chicken. I simply will not go near that pink atrocity. I love the concept of an allergen-free and gluten-free station. However, the execution is upsetting at best. Even the people this station is meant to serve dislike it. Nevertheless, when it rocks, it rocks HARD (shoutout oatmeal), granting it one special point in my rank.

5- Wok

This may be a controversially low rank for Wok, but if I ignore the stir fry station (which also always manages to give me burnt food anyway), its good offerings are few and far between. This is especially true given that I don’t eat seafood, sooo. I believe Wok is overrated because it has seasonings. Is the bar that low?

4- Grill

Even though Grill often has wonderful offerings (shoutout to mac and cheese), it also has such fatty foods. I am a college student; I need nutrients and minerals to thrive. What makes you think the ideal lunch for me is a hot dog? Please give me some vegetables.

3- Kosher

Kosher Mac and Cheese Day is certainly one of my favorite Blanch meals ever. Kosher manages to provide a great balance between more elaborate and more basic meals, which allows for everyone’s enjoyment. The true unifying factor on this campus.

2- Global

Global has the advantage of providing a great staple every time: spaghetti and marinara sauce. With this classic, we can combine Global offerings with other stations’ foods, leading to culinary concoctions of great mastery and deliciousness. Global allows us to experiment, and I appreciate that. Besides, their pizza has saved me from many bad Blanch days.

1- Halal

None of you can argue with me on this. Halal has such flavor, such seasonings, such richness, such variety… It truly is the whole package. This station can do no wrong, and every day it has something I will be happy to munch on. When I graduate, Halal will live on in my heart.