I’m going to be honest, I don’t actively seek out queer books to read, as I usually stick to reading historical fiction; however, these books always seem to find me, and I’m glad they do :) By reading a lot of books within the queer genre, there’s always a type of relatability within them, mainly since most of them deal with issues that many people in the community have to deal with. Queer representation is so important to have within media and literature, and I love how the genre has continuously grown and become more popular from year to year. Queer books are my favorite comfort novels, and I just love them so much that I have to share. With that said, the books listed below are five different queer books that are great to add to your TBR (To Be Read) list.

1. Song of Achilles — Madeline Miller

This is one of my favorite books and I recommend it to everyone I come across. This book centers around the Greek Epic of The Iliad, with a twist in narrative and plot by centering the point of view onto Patroclus, Achilles’ companion and “friend” ;) throughout the novel. While starting this book, I had very little knowledge surrounding Greek mythology, but Miller does a great job of writing and reiterating the story in a way that allows the reader to fully understand the context and complexities of the original story. The writing also incorporates poetic dialogue, and another level to Patroclus and Achilles’ relationship in comparison to its depiction in The Iliad.

2. We Are the Ants — Shaun David Hutchinson

This novel is really short and fast-paced, and it’s a perfect book to get you out of a reading slump. It is really unique, though, as it follows Henry, a high schooler trying to survive teenage life and overcoming the death of his boyfriend. With his annoying big brother and financial problems, he has a lot on his plate. That’s not all, though. Henry is periodically abducted by aliens randomly throughout the years, and has learned through them that the world will end in 144 days. The aliens have given him two options: Press the red button to stop the extinction, or don’t. The writing is very personal and connects to Henry, showing why he goes back and forth between the two options and how his life affects the internal conflict of saving the world, or ending it.

3. Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe — Benjamin Alire Sáenz

This novel is really complex in displaying the relationship between Aristotle and Dante. Set in Texas in the 80s, Aristotle and Dante fight with internal and external conflicts while coming to terms with their sexualities and confidently establishing their relationship. This novel does an excellent job of intertwining good representation of teenage dialogue as well as poetic narration and description of events. Saénz not only writes a coming-of-age novel that connects with its audience, but also puts a lot of care and attention into each character.

4. Annie on My Mind — Nancy Garden

This book is severely underrated and needs as much hype as other sapphic novels have around them. Published in 1982, this story follows two teenage girls who have to keep their relationship a secret, as society does not approve. This book is just overall charming and embodies that first feeling of having a crush, and the beginning steps to a relationship. Overall, just ordinary teenage love. I mean, they even meet in an art museum, what’s more romantic than that? This one is also a straightforward and fast read, so I recommend it if that’s what you’re looking for.

5. Hell Followed with Us — Andrew Joseph White

This is a book that I am currently reading and love so far. This book is very unique, as it combines a post-apocalyptic world caused by angels falling from heaven and the existence of the rapture based off of Christianity scripture. As many people in the queer community struggle with religious trauma or unacceptance, this book definitely provides a symbolic view on that subject. The story follows Benji, a trans boy who is outrunning angels and preachers to escape an oppressive and dangerous society. This novel depicts elements of many genres, such as horror, fantasy, and dystopian fiction. A lot of the main characters that Benji meets throughout the novel are also queer, as the building they hide in was an old LGBTQ+ center from before the rapture. We see how Benji grows into his new identity, and how he finds humanity within people who accept and understand him. I am so excited to see how the relationships among the friend group develop, how Benji adapts and finds his place within the group, and whether or not Benji can find freedom within his world.