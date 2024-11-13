My Top 5 Favorite Things In My Dorm

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favorite parts about being a student at Mount Holyoke College is how residential the campus is. Living amongst my best friends gives me such joy, especially with the knowledge that this is the closest we’ll ever be to each other physically again. My room has become what I call home, and it’s partially because of these five things:

5 – My books

I own a concerning amount of books. I seriously no longer have space for any more. And yet I keep getting more. As someone who loves to read, being in a room that’s basically a library feels so comforting.

4 – My nook

The layout of my room is kinda weird. Right by my bed, there’s a little hallway leading to a window nook where the desk is located. The ones before me put the bed in the nook, making it a little sleeping place. I decided to keep the desk there. It gives me an extra bit of privacy when I’m doing work and gives me more space for my bedside decorations. Speaking of which…

3 – My decorations

I believe a reason why my decorations are so near and dear to my heart is because they’re all personal. They’re photos of my family and friends, alongside postcards of all the places I’ve traveled to. They’re a reminder of a good life and all the love around me. The best part is that they’re all by my bed, so they’re the first and last thing I look at every day. Speaking of my bed…

2 – My bed

I don’t know what it is about a twin bed in a dorm room, but it’s the most comfortable place I’ve ever slept in. It’s always the perfect temperature, texture, height, everything. Even though I’m a morning person, I still find it so hard to get up after such a good night’s sleep, especially when I’m just staring at my loved one’s photos on the wall and listening to the birds outside my window!

1 – My roommate

My roommate is one of my best friends. We met during the Summer of 2023 when we got matched to be summer roommates on campus. It was the best decision the Residential Life staff could’ve made. We just click so well. I feel like I’ve known her for years and can’t wait to continue knowing her. Getting back to my room after a long day and chatting with my best friend is priceless. Thank you for everything, Kerry!