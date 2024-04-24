Five Weird Things People Say To Me When I Tell Them I Go To A HWC

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was on the hunt for a college to go to, I’ll admit that attending a historically women’s college was not on my list of priorities. When I found Mount Holyoke, it had everything that I was looking for in a school, but I was initially hesitant about the fact that it wasn’t co-ed. I was worried about missing out on the “traditional” college experience. Once I moved out to South Hadley and dug into college life, I realized that my experience was going to be just as good (and very similar to) the experiences of my friends at co-ed schools.

Despite the long-established existence of women’s colleges, people find them to be old-fashioned. I am also from the West Coast, which barely has any HWCs, so that might explain some of the strange looks I get when I tell people I willingly go to one.