Many people—myself included—like to begin celebrating Christmas as soon as Thanksgiving has passed. While I am a big fan of winter and the holidays, autumn is still my favorite season, and I like to make the most of it while it lasts. Perfect for cuddling up with your coziest blanket and a warm cup of tea, here are my top five movie recommendations to enjoy the rest of the seasonal transition from Thanksgiving into the holidays.

Knives Out – As an Agatha Christie fan and a lover of mystery films and novels, Knives Out is one of my all-time favorites. Set during New England fall, famous detective Benoit Blanc sets out to solve the murder of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey. While on the case, Blanc deals with Thrombey’s eccentric and dysfunctional family. The plot, along with the fall season, makes the film very Thanksgiving adjacent, perfect for the end of fall going into the holiday season.

Fantastic Mr. Fox – This movie definitely leans more into the autumn season, but I still wanted to include it on my list. The film’s color palette lends itself to a very warm and cozy vibe and touches on themes of family, identity, and community. Food is also a driving factor of the plot, making the film perfect for Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

Little Women – I’ll admit I have only seen Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of Little Women, which I really enjoyed and highly recommend. But something on my list for this year is the 1994 adaptation. Having read the novel multiple times, I can tell you that it takes place over the course of a year, beginning and ending during the Christmas season. I have heard that the 1994 adaptation leans more into the holiday theme, and I am excited to watch it to get into the holiday spirit this year.

Mona Lisa Smile – Mona Lisa Smile follows the story of Kathrine Watson, a newly hired art history professor at Wellesley College in 1953. I recently watched it for the first time and really enjoyed it. Considering I am an art history major at a historically women’s college, I am surprised that I did not hear of or watch this movie sooner! The movie takes place over one academic year, including both the fall and winter seasons, making it the perfect film for cold and cozy weather.