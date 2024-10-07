Five Banned Books You Should Put On Your TBR (and Why)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In honor of Banned Books Week (September 22-28), here’s a list of five banned or challenged books to get you into the spirit of reading.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky

Okay, okay, I know, you’ve been recommended this book by everyone and their sister. But it’s popular and well-received for a reason. The Perks of Being a Wallflower is one of the rawest, most authentic depictions of adolescence in modern literature. It follows Charlie, a 15 year old boy navigating his first year of high school. If you’ve ever felt isolated, unsure about your future, or like the world around you is just too much sometimes, you’ll find something to relate to in this book. It was banned for graphic violence, sexual abuse, abortion, underage consumption of drugs and alcohol, and profanity. While Perks is not for everyone, I would definitely recommend it if you enjoy stream of consciousness writing in first person, or if you loved The Catcher in the Rye.

The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway

This is not a long book. This is not a book that’s difficult to read. Honestly, I read it in a two-hour sitting. But it’s the kind of book you can read a hundred times and still not understand every aspect of, still have questions about, still wonder about after you’ve finished. The simplicity in Hemingway’s writing really lets you feel the full force of every sentence. The Old Man and the Sea tells the story of a young boy, Manolin, who meets a fisherman, Santiago, and becomes his apprentice. The story follows the pair as they try to change the fisherman’s bad luck for the better. It was challenged for graphic violence. If you’re looking for a short read that will somehow manage to both comfort you and make you cry at the end, you’ll have a wonderful time reading this.

The Bostonians by Henry James

Fair warning, this one is much harder to get through than the first two. I think I took about five months of on-and-off reading to finish it. Despite its length and density, The Bostonians is deeply enjoyable, thought-provoking, funny, and has truly beautiful prose. Henry James writes in a way that is so engrossing, natural, and deeply effective at the same time. It follows two radical feminists, Olive Chancellor and Verena Tarrant, who become acquainted with a conservative businessman, Basil Ransom. The Bostonians was banned for profanity and racism. One of the most amazing things about this novel is how Henry James fully fleshes out each character, showing their personalities, biases, histories, and how they change over time. I would definitely recommend taking your time with this one.

The Giver by Lois Lowry.

You might have read this one for fifth grade English, but it’s definitely worth reexamining as an adult. The Giver follows Jonas, a teenager in a seemingly utopian society that has cured all suffering and hatred. At his coming of age ceremony, Jonas gets assigned the job of Receiver of Memories. As he learns more about the world from his mentor, The Giver, Jonas realizes that the society he lives in is far from perfect and he has to make some difficult decisions about what to do with this knowledge. This book questions the government, shows the dangers of conformity, and also gives a unique portrayal of growing up. The Giver was banned due to heavy topics such as infanticide and graphic violence.

Eleanor and Park by Rainbow Rowell

Eleanor and Park is a contemporary young adult novel following 16 year old Eleanor as she moves to a new school. She meets Park, a quiet, smart boy on the school bus. At first they seem to dislike each other, but as they get to know each other they form a strong bond that turns into romance. Eleanor and Park was banned for profanity, sexual themes, and depictions of abuse. This is a perfect book if you’re looking for a fun romance that also examines themes like class, family and race.

Banned Books Week is always the perfect time to get some new recommendations. I hope you’re able to find something on here that you think you’ll enjoy! There’s something unique to be learned from each of these books. I think it’s helpful to understand why each of these books were banned, and to see how they can expand your mind by bringing up difficult or controversial topics.