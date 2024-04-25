As a notorious enjoyer of “sad girl” music, sometimes music that is too peppy can start to get on my nerves. However, one does not need to be wallowing in Fiona Apple, Lana Del Rey, or Grouper all of the time. In fact, upbeat songs can be a powerful way to get a quick mood boost when you feel low. I define “girlybops” as the songs you sing with your friends when the windows in the car are rolled down in the summer, or dance around to in your room while you put on your favorite lipstick. Many people look down on pop music as being “low-brow,” but I would say that having good music taste means that you listen to a wide variety of different genres. Here’s a list of some of my favorite albums, artists, and songs that are included in a collection of songs that I call “girlybops.” If you would like to listen to the playlist yourself, here is the link!
- Chappell Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” (Album)
-
It’s no surprise that songs from this album are the most repeated within the playlist. All of the recent news coverage about Roan and this album says that she is the one to watch. “Midwest Princess” was named Rolling Stone’s 12th Best Album of 2023. It’s pop like you’ve never heard before, and it’s even better when paired with her over-the-top, extravagant visuals. From the lipstick intentionally smeared on her teeth to her witty song lyrics that simultaneously cut right to the core and make you want to dance, the songs on the album are perfect for a “girlybop” mood boost.
Songs Featured:
“My Kink Is Karma”
“Red Wine Supernova”
“HOT TO GO!”
“Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl”
“After Midnight”
“Femininomenon”
- Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” (Album)
-
From the pictures we got of the album photoshoot pre-release, we were expecting Taylor to hit us with some gut-wrenching ballads about the things that keep you up at night. Many people didn’t expect her return to pop music to be so sudden after the folk-inspired indie sound of “evermore” and “folklore.” Many also didn’t expect it to be this good. There are plenty of witty and cutting lyrics that Swift has come to master, but they are packaged within a glittery, synthy sound that Jack Antonoff has perfected. Long live the queen.
Songs Featured:
“Lavender Haze”
“Bejeweled”
“Karma”
- “Pretty,” by Coco & Clair Clair (Song)
-
Coco & Clair Clair are a rapper/singer duo that collaborate to make quirky pop songs that won’t leave your head easily. Some of their lyrics are laugh-out-loud funny (“You kinda look like a duck/But a b**** might start quackin’”) but their casual, no-craps-given attitude is contagious, and you might just feel your preoccupations and anxiety melt away while listening to them.
Other Coco & Clair Clair Songs Featured:
“Pop Star”
“Crushcrushcrush”
- “Sugar & Spice,” by Hatchie (Song)
-
This song is nothing other than adorable. It has catchy hooks and snide glimpses of anxiety-ridden desire (think Taylor Swift’s “Lover”) that make putting on rose-colored glasses much more of a wild ride. It’s a perfect listen for a sunny walk outside or to scream in the car after your work crush waved at you.
Other Hatchie Songs Featured:
“Obsessed”
- “Be Sweet,” by Japanese Breakfast (Song)
-
Is there anything Michelle Zauner can’t do? She recently wrote a memoir that topped the bestseller list, called Crying in H Mart, and she is the lead singer of indie pop band Japanese Breakfast. This song is catchy and peppy, with a summery vibe that makes you want to dance. I don’t think it’s possible to listen to this song and not get a burst of energy.