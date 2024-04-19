The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the beginning of each semester, there is a lot of talk about Senate and other leadership opportunities. Many don’t give it too much thought since the start of a new year can be a nebulous time. As someone who’s been a Senator since their first semester, I wish everyone knew how wonderful it can be. So, I decided to write a HerCampus article about it. Here are five reasons why you should join the Senate team next time elections are open:

1 – Everything needs a Senator, so you have flexibility

See title. All student organizations and residence halls need a Senator, so you can represent whatever and whoever you want. I have chosen to represent my residence halls both years since I am passionate about residential life and ensuring our living spaces are wonderful for all. If you’re passionate about Latine representation, you can be the Senator of La Unidad. If you love writing, you can be a Senator of Write Here, Write Now. You can even attend Senate as an individual, without representing anyone. The possibilities are endless!

2 – It’s a low-commitment opportunity

All you have to do is show up to the Great Room every Tuesday at 7:30 PM, ready to talk about campus concerns. Doesn’t sound like a lot, right? That’s because it isn’t. You also become part of important campus conversations during Town Halls, when various departments come to answer questions from the student body. We even had President Holley come one time! You don’t want to miss this easy opportunity to get deeply involved.

3 – You learn about opportunities around campus

Another great thing about Senate is the Open Floor sector. During this time, students announce events their organizations are hosting. It’s a great way to learn about what events are going on that you may not have heard of! You also get a copy of the Senate minutes after the meeting is over, so you can just sit back, relax, and let the information be read to you!

4 – You meet new people

This might not be super compelling for those who aren’t extroverts like me, but the Senate’s randomized seating layout allows you to branch out and meet people you otherwise wouldn’t. I’ve met some of my closest friends through Senate, and I’m forever grateful! Open that door for yourself.

5 – You get to make actual change

Many think Senate is just a forum where students yap about their concerns and just go on about their days, but the administration is always present at Senate, listening and taking notes on what they can do better. Many changes have been made because of Senate, and by joining the team, you can make sure your grievances are heard and lead to the actual betterment of the campus. Instead of just fizzing, fizz AND join Senate!

I could go on and on, but you’d probably get tired of reading. You definitely got the point though, right? JOIN SENATE!