The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mt Holyoke chapter.

Ever since I was little I have kept some sort of journal. I stopped journaling for a while, but during quarantine, I learned how to make my own journals. I made 8 journals over the past two or three years. Now, I’m more into regular journal entries and creating collages. I have a whole collection of stickers, papers, and other small paper crafts that I use to decorate my journals. Being in college keeps my schedule pretty busy, so I try to have pre-decorated pages so whenever I find the time to journal I can pull it out from my backpack and do so. I always carry around some stickers to embellish the pages as well.





On the top are journal covers I decorated and on the bottom are journals I’ve made.

Craft project ideas Have you been wanting to start a crochet project? A 3D model? Ceramics? No worries, you can lay out the plans for your project in your journal and use it as a guide when getting started. The Seasons Make a collage about the four seasons! Put pictures of things that remind you of them, or write a list of the classic fall vibes or a classic cozy winter. Your choice. Seasonal Bucketlist To tie into the season’s theme, maybe you’ve always wanted to go ice skating but always forget about it by the time winter comes around. Make a bucket list of seasonal things you want to try. In the fal,l go to an apple orchard, and in the summer make some tie-dye shirts. Hobbies Have you been wanting to start new hobbies but don’t know which ones to choose from? Well, a list is your best friend.tart writing down new things you want to try. Films Make a collage about a movie or show you’ve seen, write a critical review of it, or talk about what you liked about the movie. The possibilities are endless. Vision Board Although we’re a quarter into the New Year, it’s never too late to start setting goals for yourself. You can do this with a good old-fashioned vision board. 2024 Ins & Outs 2024 Outs, not doing the readings for classes, 2024 Ins, reading for class (hopefully). Book Tracker Are you a bookworm that can put down dozens of books a month? If so, start keeping track of all the books you’ve read. You can even leave stars to represent how much you liked the book or not… A Collection of Things That Make You Happy Do you have any sentimental mementos from your mom? Or a Post-Tt note a friend gave you? Make a collage of all the things that make you happy. Put pictures of your friends, family, pets, favorite foods, you name it. Monthly Moodboard If you are like me, you cycle through a lot of interests in a month. I like to make a mood board at the end of the month that represents the vibes that month gave me. (if you do not know what a mood board is, it’s defined as “an arrangement of images, materials, pieces of text, etc. intended to evoke or project a particular style or concept.”). You Aren’t You without…? Ask your friends! For example, I asked my friends “Amarah isn’t Amarah without…” and they gave me a list of things that they associate me with such as chai lattes, dyed hair, and bows. Sums up me pretty well.

I hope this article has inspired you to take out one of your dusty journals and get to creating. If you’re looking for more inspiration, there are plenty of content creators out there that just focus on journaling. Pinterest also has great ideas. Have fun and remember it doesn’t have to be perfect – as long as it’s special to you.

Links to my favorite Instagram journalers

If you would like to write for Her Campus Mount Holyoke, or if you have any questions or comments for us, please email hc.mtholyoke@hercampus.com.