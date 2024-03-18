Student Discounts that Will Change your Spending into Saving!

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As college students, I think we can all collectively say that our bank accounts may be a little lower than what we have seen. I can also say that we probably all have shopping carts full of clothes, makeup or even accessories waiting for us to press that buy button!

If you haven’t heard of StudentBean, you should run over and make an account immediately! StudentBean is a website specifically made for both undergraduate and graduate students. They have partnered with multiple companies to bring discounts ranging from 15% to 50% off. These discounts are available for both online and in-store purchases in the United States. StudentBean has offered so many discounts that have changed my spending habits into saving habits. With these four discounts, you will finally be able to press that buy button for your shopping cart!

I love getting good quality clothes, but what I truly love is saving a few dollars on my order.

H&M has 20% off anything in your cart. H&M is one of my favorite places to shop as it’s affordable and has amazing quality. I had just bought jeans, sweats, sweatshirts, and even shoes! Even after washing them every week they still hold their value. When I heard you can get 20% off anything online, I used it immediately. However, to unlock this code you must sign up as an H&M Member on their website and through StudentBeans. This code can’t be used when purchasing through a gift card or cash. Instead of just 20% off, you can also get free shopping on anything over $40. This is your chance to stock up now on your favorite pieces!

With staying up to date with classwork, exams, projects and studying, we tend to forget about self-care habits for ourselves. If haircare is your main struggle, I feel your pain, but Olaplex offers 20% off any products! I have seen Olaplex on every social media platform and decided one day to invest in their products. And in all honesty…they have worked wonders! Olaplex is specifically designed to change the world of hair. From hair creams to shampoo and conditioners–each is designed for any hair type. I never knew they had 20% off until now when I could have saved so much money! 20% off is only valid with full price items and single products. On top of that discount, Olaplex offers free shipping on orders over $35 with a sample with your order. Run there now to grab this deal!

Pandora is the jewelry company everyone has heard of. Pandora has partnered with many other companies such as Disney to bring new jewelry to the hands of anyone and everyone. With the download of the StudentBean app and the verification of your student ID, you can get 10% off your Pandora shopping cart. What I love the most about this offer is that you can use it as much as you want, as long as you limit one code per person every 24 hours! As I said Pandora has partnered with multiple companies—however, this code excludes:

“Star Wars x Pandora Collection, 14K gold, Last Chance/Sale items, and gift card/e-card purchases,” (StudentBeans).

The thing with Pandora is that they offer so many options outside of the unavailable collections and products that you can still get so much! Just go into stores, pick what you love, unlock the code through your app, show the code at the register and you get this discount! Run over now to get 10% off that accessory you’ve been eyeing!

Tarte Cosmetics is by far one of my favorite makeup brands that is worth the money! I am a person who struggles with acne so finding a full-coverage concealer was always so hard for me until I discovered the Maracuja Creaseless Concealer! This concealer is priced at $30 which seems like a lot. It is by far my favorite and best concealer I have invested in. To get what you want like I did and save money Tarte offers 15% off and free shipping if you sign up through Unidays. Unidays is another platform similar to StudentBean full of companies with discount codes for students. This offer is only available through online purchases, an account through Unidays, and verification of your school ID. With this discount, you can get more than just the concealer I recommended such as foundations, eyeshadows, lip glosses, and even skincare! Head over there now to see their new products that just launched!

There are many other partnering companies with student discounts that will benefit you on any occasion. We want to help you save money while also getting what you need or want!