Social Media Detox for When the World Seems Like It’s On Fire

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

Beyonce just dropped some fire country tracks, and Taylor and Travis are giving major power couple vibes, but let’s be real – the world’s got a lot of rough thingsright now. It’s tough to ignore the bigger issues when you’re a twenty-something student, and feeling helpless and yearning to make a difference is totally valid. In times like these, it is important to remember to just take a breath.

It might seem daunting, but remember that you’re just one person, and even though using your voice to raise awareness matters, it’s also crucial to take breaks and recharge. Unplugging from Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok every now and then is the key to finding peace. Here are some other ways to recharge and maintain a positive mindset while spreading good vibes and awareness:

1. Watch Feel-Good Movies:

Taking some time to unwind and watch feel-good movies can be a great way to relax and lift your spirits. Whether it’s a classic rom-com, a light-hearted comedy, or an inspirational film, these movies can offer a temporary escape from the stresses of everyday life. They can also provide a source of inspiration and motivation, encouraging you to spread positivity and joy to those around you. So, grab some popcorn, cozy up on the couch, and let the feel-good vibes wash over you.

2. Read Motivational Books:

Immersing yourself in motivational books can also be a powerful tool for personal growth and self-care. These books offer valuable insights, strategies, and advice to help you navigate life’s challenges and obstacles. By strengthening your mind and expanding your knowledge, you can empower yourself to become the best version of yourself. Self-care and personal development go hand in hand, and by investing in yourself, you are better equipped to support and uplift others in your community.

3. Hang with Your Girl Gang:

Spending quality time with your friends (or as we like to call them your girl gang!) is essential for maintaining positive mental health. Surrounding yourself with a supportive and uplifting social circle can provide a sense of belonging and connection. Whether you’re chatting over coffee, going for a walk, or having a movie night, sharing your thoughts and feelings with your squad can be a great stress reliever. Remember, it’s okay to lean on your friends for support and encouragement, as they are there to remind you that you’re not alone in this journey.

4. Volunteer:

Giving back to your community through volunteering is a meaningful way to make a difference and spread awareness about important causes. By dedicating your time and energy to serving others, you contribute to the well-being of those in need and help create positive change in the world. Volunteering not only benefits the community but also provides you with a sense of purpose and fulfillment. Whether you’re helping out at a local charity, organizing a community event, or participating in a clean-up initiative, your efforts are valuable and impactful.

5. Donate:

Donating, no matter how small, can have a significant impact on the social causes you care about. Every dollar you contribute supports organizations and initiatives that are working towards a positive change in the world. Whether you’re donating to a charity, a fundraising campaign, or a social cause, your financial support helps drive progress and create a better future for all. Generosity knows no bounds, and by giving back, you play a vital role in shaping a more compassionate and empathetic society.

In the midst of all the chaos, it’s okay to take a step back and regroup. Remember your worth and know that there are many others out there with the same drive to change the world. It’s important to take things at your own pace and make a difference in a way that feels right for you.