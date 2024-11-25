Recent K-pop Releases You Should Be Tuning In To

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

The past few months have been amazing for music, more specifically K-pop. Tons of artists have debuted and had their comebacks, shining musically in a way that has netted them both international and global fame. Here are some recent K-pop releases that you should be tuning in to:

ON MY BIKE – PURPLE KISS

Released on 10.22.24

PURPLE KISS has carved out a name for themselves among fans of girl groups and rock enjoyers alike. They might have deviated from their original dark concept for their last release, but this past month they came back stronger than ever, with a mini album featuring their title track On My Bike.

GPT – STAYC

Released on 10.30.24

STAYC’s recent few releases haven’t been getting much love, with their company High Up Entertainment focusing more on debuting a new girl group sometime in the near future. I’d still encourage everyone to give them a listen, especially if you like soft vocals and hyper-pop beats. GPT (yes, like that GPT) came out not too long ago and deserves tons more love!

SAD SONG – P1HARMONY

Released on 9.20.24

Despite gaining some popularity in the West, P1HARMONY still hasn’t quite found a consistent fan base. They rose to moderate popularity just this year, with them being one of the headlining acts at Gov Ball. I’m crossing my fingers that they’ll announce another US tour soon so I can finally see them, they seem to avoid the New York-New Jersey area like the plague.

OFF THE MASK – YUTA

Released on 10.2.24

Popular NCT member Yuta recently made his solo debut with a fabulous J-rock track OFF THE MASK. It’s so much different from the other NCT solos, for good reason. Yuta’s vocal tone is incredibly unique.

NEMONEMO – YENA

Released on 9.30.24

By far, one of my favorite K-pop releases this year. I might be a little biased, seeing as I am a huge fan of Yena’s former group IZ*ONE (she’s also my bias) but good music is good music. NEMONEMO is quirky and fun and fits her to a T. Her duality is amazing and she’s able to release silly and fun songs like this one and dark and magnetic songs like her other releases: Wicked Love.

HEARTSTORM – SORN

Released on 10.18.24

Former member of the K-pop girl group CLC, Sorn has been making waves in the pop music scene with her first EP, HEARTSTORM. The disco beats and powerful vocals were enough to capture listeners, showing them that she’s not a bubbly K-pop girl group member anymore. Maybe this is cheating the system, but I consider her to be K-pop-adjacent and I’m including her nonetheless!

TIPI-TAP – KEP1ER

Released on 11.1.24

The most recent release so far, by one of my favorite groups as of late: KEP1ER. They recently switched agencies, which has been proven to be an amazing decision. The budget for the music video is way higher than anything they’ve been allotted before and the girls are truly allowed to shine