This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

Creating and updating a Bucket List of ideas for what you hope to see or do can keep you motivated and help you stay excited about the new year. Having a bucket list isn’t for everyone, but it can’t hurt to make one. If you ever decide to make a bucket list here are some things that you can add to it.

Go to a Music Festival

I love going to concerts, but I’ve never been to a music festival. The festival scene is very anxiety-inducing for me personally. In 2025, however, one of my top bucket list items is to go to a music festival like The Governors Ball or All Things Go. I always see stuff at music festivals and think about how much fun it’d be to go. This year, I’m going to try to attend one!

Read More Book Genres

I read 50+ books in 2024, but I stuck to the same couple of genres such as fantasy, mystery, and literary fiction. In 2025, I want to read more of a variety of genres. Hopefully, I can find some new favorite books and maybe even a new favorite genre!

Explore New States/Cities

I love visiting different places, learning about different cultures, and meeting new people, which is why I want to see new cities and states in 2025. Visiting more cities/states will furthermore help me improve my understanding and appreciation for different perspectives of different places!

Learn Something New

I love learning new things and I think learning new things is so important for many reasons, so in 2025, I want to learn at least one new thing. Since this goal has no limits, it could be how to play a new game, how to do a new craft, or even learn a new language.

Building a Bucket List for 2025 is perfect for looking forward to the future and the new year. Lots of times, entering the new year can be challenging and full of pressure. Creating a Bucket List of ideas is the best cure for your well-being in 2025!