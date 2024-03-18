Leap Year Superstitions and Traditions Around the World

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

Leap year (February 29th) pops up on your calendar only once every four years. Throughout time, many different parts of the world have shared beliefs that are linked to this date. Here are some unique superstitions and traditions that you may find interesting or may want to try yourself this leap year!

Leap Year Cocktail

For the girls who are turning 21 or who are already over 21+ this year, you may want to try aspecial cocktail. Created in 1928 by bartender Harry Craddock, this specific drink consists of gin, Grand Marnier (an orange liqueur), lemon juice, and sweet vermouth. After garnishing with a lemon peel, you’ll enjoy a classy way to celebrate another leap year.

A Year for Women to Propose

In fifth-century Ireland, men were only allowed to propose by law. The only circumstance where a woman can propose was on a leap year. To offer some fairness, Queen Margaret of Scotland passed a law in 1288 that if a man rejected a proposal on Leap Day he would be fined, receiving a penalty of a payment of a silk gown. in Denmark the penalty was 12 pairs of gloves, and in Finland the penalty was providing enough fabric for a brand-new skirt. So with rejection, came a brand new outfit! Now throughout Europe and the US, some people reclaim this historical belief as a sense of freedom to propose any time regardless of gender. This has also evolved as a superstition that leads to good luck!

Bad Luck for Weddings

Contrary to the previous belief, some cultures such as the Greeks believe that weddings that commence on February 29th lead to bad luck and divorce. They also believe that if you get a divorce on leap day, you will be cursed to never find love again!

Unlucky Birthday

For those who were born on this rare day, some cultures may refer to you as a “leapling” or a “leaper.” Only seeing your birthday on a calendar once every four years leaves the other three years in between with the contemplation of either celebrating on February 28th or on March 1st. It also leads to the unfortunate realization that you also would not experience a “golden birthday” (turning 29 on the 29th). If it couldn’t get any worse, there is a belief in Scotland that if your birthday falls on February 29th, it is a terrible omen with a life of ongoing suffering. (Sending all the good vibes to the leap day babies reading this!)

Leap Year Festival

While being born on the 29th seems unlucky, places such as Anthony Texas, otherwise known as the “Leap Year Capital of the World”, sacredly celebrates this day ESPECIALLY for those whose birthdays fall on this day. It consists of a multi-day leap year festival with live music, unique crafts, local vendors and eats, attractions for kids, and much more! The festival starts with an exclusive event for “Leap Day Babies” that consists of a birthday dinner celebration with live music. All of this fun reclaims all the luck for those born on February 29th. It is truly a special event that has been running since 1988 that many people look forward to attending every four years.