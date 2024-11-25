This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

Thanksgiving is by far the most underrated holiday of the year. The world goes from Halloween to Christmas in a split second and I’m not here for it. Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks to what matters most in the world; whether it’s family, friends, shelter, education, food, etc. I’m not saying that we should only be grateful for these things one day a year, but it should be acknowledged more with this holiday rather than being known as the “food holiday”. In honor of Thanksgiving coming up, I wanted to show my appreciation for this holiday by showing how to host the best Friendsgiving this holiday season.

Charcuterie Board:

First things first, we need a good appetizer. If anyone is obsessed with charcuterie boards, it’s me. A charcuterie board is a perfect mix of food groups that all go well together. The combination of meats, cheeses, fruits, chocolates, dips, and pretzels is my go-to.

Mashed Potatoes:

The creamier, the better. Mashed potatoes are a popular side dish at the typical Thanksgiving dinner table. My favorite way to prepare mashed potatoes is with butter, garlic, a little heavy cream, salt, cheese, and obviously, boiled and mashed potatoes. These potatoes should be smashed but not to the point where it’s a soup consistency. After mixing all the ingredients, put the taters in a dish and sprinkle some pepper and chives on top.

My recipe was inspired by Shereen Pavlides on TikTok.

Mac and Cheese:

Where do I even begin with this delicious, beautiful dish? Mac and cheese has always been a childhood comfort meal for me so I take this dish very seriously. The pasta that goes the best would have to be the corkscrew-shaped pasta. My favorite cheeses for this dish are Colby Jack and American cheese. You shouldn’t be shy with your cheese sauce either, the more cheese, the creamier it’ll taste. Don’t forget to add in a splash of milk here and there.

Someone who I believe has the best Mac and Cheese recipe online is Thanksgiving With Tini on TikTok.

Turkey:

I’m going to be completely honest, I’ve never cooked a Thanksgiving turkey. All I know is that a good turkey needs to be as juicy as possible. If you’re afraid of messing up your first time, you could just buy deli turkey. There’s nothing wrong with having a turkey sandwich at Friendsgiving. Adding the side dish toppings like stuffing and mac and cheese on a turkey sandwich would make the perfect gobbler like the one from Wawa.

Gravy:

This sauce is like the icing on the cake when it comes to Thanksgiving. Brown gravy is the best topping for both the mashed potatoes and the turkey. Is your Thanksgiving turkey too dry? The warm, flavorful gravy is there to save the meal.

Stuffing:

I only just realized recently that you can use the turkey scraps as some of the ingredients and I don’t know how to feel about that. For years, I hated stuffing but the past few years, I’ve been grabbing a small helping to balance out the flavors dancing in my mouth. I think my main issue was the texture being soggy bread. Now, I can appreciate it because it’s just more carbs and goes well with the other dishes.

Biscuits:

I consider carbs to be my best friend. She never lets me down. A warm, fluffy biscuit is the perfect dinner roll for your Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season. You can dip it in the sauces, the potatoes, or make a turkey sandwich out of the bread.

Vegetables:

To make sure we are getting a semi-nutritious meal, there must be at least one green on the table that’s good for you. It doesn’t matter if it’s drenched in butter and garlic either. My usual Thanksgiving vegetables are cooked carrots or Brussels sprouts. Also, don’t hate me for liking Brussels sprouts.

Desserts:

Last but not least, the desserts. To finish off the night, you’ll need something sweet to knock you into a food coma. As long as you bring an apple pie, pumpkin roll or pie, or any flavor pie honestly, you’ll be golden. If you’re like me and hate pie, you should grab some cookies, cake, or any kind of pastry.

Thanksgiving food may not be for everyone, but the holiday itself should still be appreciated. If you enjoy indulging in Thanksgiving comfort food, then be sure to plan your Friendsgiving before it’s forever Christmastime!