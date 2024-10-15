Home Sweet Home! 5 Dorm Decor Themes That’ll Spice Up Your Fall Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

Are you looking to liven up your the atmosphere more this semester? Why not gather a couple of friends and do a little decorating? Here are 5 dorm themes you can consider trying this semester!

Twilight

There’s no better time than now to pay tribute to the 2008 cultural phenomenon. So hang the Edward Cullen stinky picture above your toilet! String some fairy lights and fake vines around the room! Cuddle up underneath Bella’s purple bed sheets, and to top it all off, get yourself an antique lamp too!

Wes Anderson

Utilizing the quirks of director Wes Anderson makes for a charming college dorm room! A fall theme derives from one of Anderson’s most recognizable color palettes: oranges, brown, reds. You could also color coordinate your books and novels on a shelf or decorate a bulletin board with small stamps, travel clippings, and collectibles!

Gilmore Girls

Can you say Fall?! A Gilmore Girls-esque room works best with the things around you. Stick a Harvard (*Montclair*) banner on your mirror or, a Dragonfly Inn sign on the front door of your room. How about Stars Hollow? A fresh vase of yellow daisies work to brighten up the place and don’t forget to placeand, bring in a quilted blanket from home! Establish a special drawer for your coffee, that you can’t forget! which is a must-have!

Jane Austen

Austen is synonymous with Autumn, maybe it’s why they sound so similar! For an

Austen lover’s theme, maybe have each roomie be a different Austen heroine and base their her room on an Austena Austen heroinethe character. You could buy a Jane Austen cookbook, host tea parties every so often and , follow a pastel color palette!

Frogs

Your dorm theme doesn’t have to derive just from pop culture only! My roomies and I decided on the frog theme this year.! The idea came from our lounge chairs being green, so we bought a froggy throw pillow and a plush for anyone to cuddle.! We planted other small easter eggs, like green shower curtains and flower patterned hand towels, all corresponding to frogs!

You’ll enjoy college more by making it your home away from home instead of just a temporary stay. So if you’ve been bit by the decorating bug, embrace it!