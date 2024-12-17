Holiday Outfit Must-Haves For When You “Have Nothing To Wear”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

If the perfect combination of clothing to match the vibe of your holiday event exactly feels like a vision that will never come to fruition –a.k.a. “I don’t have anything to wear”– here are some must-haves to make this selection process much easier.

Avoid A Cold And A Family Scandal With Turtlenecks

You need to start listening to your mom when she says you need to bundle up. A turtleneck is simple and never goes out of style. It is versatile too! Wearing one with a skirt is great for family reunions or dinners. (Sometimes you have to be very mindful, very demure.)

Pairing your favorite pair of jeans and some jewelry is a casually chic choice for a night out with friends. Here’s a tip: You can buy them in multiple colors so no one knows you’re wearing the same outfit over and over again.

Stay Warm With Fleece-Lined Leggings or Tights

This is a TikTok trend that is honestly useful. Made to look like you’re wearing sheer tights, you’re staying warm with a thick layer of fleece inside that matches your skin tone, allowing you to wear as many skirts and dresses as you want. If you want to avoid buying from Shein or the TikTok Shop, this trend has luckily hit mainstream stores like Target.

Shoes: The Unsung Hero

When getting ready for a get-together, other things like your makeup or hair take priority over shoes, making you default to the same pair in your closet. But let me tell you, shoes can be the focal point of your look! If you’re wearing neutral colors like black, a bright-colored shoe like red can add a fun pop. If you’re apprehensive about adding too much color, you can opt for a pattern instead. Our best friend, Target, has a pair of leopard print Mary Janes that come in beige and brown.

And there you have it! Three pieces to make sure you’ll never utter the words “I have nothing to wear” ever again…or at least until the next holiday season….