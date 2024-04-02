From Tweets to Thoughts: Journaling Because Not Every Emotion Can Be Captured In 280 Characters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

One of my 2024 resolutions was to take better care of my mental health. Last year I made strides in improving my mental well-being, but I wanted to continue doing so this year. With that goal in mind, one of the ways I have been taking care of myself has been journaling every day. While it is something so simple and small, I have found it to be one of the most impactful practices I have for myself. Here is why I think you should carry a journal everywhere you go:

Organizing Complex Thoughts

Sometimes our brains can go a million miles a minute and it can be difficult for us to think clearly. That is where journaling comes in. When I am feeling overwhelmed, I like to write down everything I am feeling at the moment. I don’t worry about spelling, grammar, or even if it looks pretty. Essentially, that page becomes a brain dump! Once everything is written down, I can easily make connections, and fully understand what is happening. This practice is perfect for whether you are trying to understand an argument you had with someone or if you are trying to figure out what topic you want to write about for an assignment.

Cooling Down

Everyone experiences challenging days from time to time. Instead of allowing emotions to build up such as sadness, anxiety, or anger, it is helpful to write them down. Not only does journaling help process feelings and helps you understand where they are coming from, but it also helps you view the situation from a third-person perspective. I love cooling down by writing down whatever I may be facing because it makes me think through the problem more clearly. Some studies have also shown that writing down your feelings can help reduce cortisol, the stress hormone, and promote relaxation.

Reminders

Sometimes life can get crazy and chaotic! Instead of using a planner, I incorporate my to-do lists in my journal. While I am doing my daily entry and I know I have a busy day or week ahead of me, I take some time and create a to-do list for myself. Doing this little act for myself helps make my hectic days and weeks less stressful. Also, I just love that feeling of crossing something off my list!

Inspiration

As a writer, I am always thinking about ideas not only for Her Campus but for assignments as well. If I find a random source of inspiration, having a journal with me is a great way to keep track of my ideas and remember them. Journaling your ideas prevents them from slipping away and having them written down allows you to efficiently build on them later! Whether you’re a writer or just need an idea for that one class assignment, journaling serves as a great way to brainstorm.

Daily Journaling

Journaling is also a great way to relax at the end of the day and reflect. Even if nothing exciting happens, writing about what you did that day is a great way to practice mindfulness. When you finish a journal, going back and re-reading your entries is a great way to see how you’ve grown and changed as an individual.

Journaling has helped me so much these past couple of months, and I have bettered myself in so many different ways through it. Whether you are just starting your mental wellness journey or have been on it for years, journaling is an excellent practice for everyone to incorporate into their daily lives.