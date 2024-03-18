Cozy Video Games You Can Snuggle Up To This Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

I’ve been playing video games with my dad ever since I was young. Over the years, gaming has become a greater hobby of mine. It is one of my favorite ways to relax and have fun with friends. However, when I started college, I couldn’t bring my consoles or my gaming computer because it wasn’t practical. That’s when my search for games that were compatible with my school laptop began! Through my search, I have discovered a growing number of “ cozy “ video games, which are low-stakes and meant to be played wrapped in a blank while sipping a hot cup of tea. Since these games are more relaxing, most of them do not require high-quality laptops to be able to play. This is your guide to the coziest spots in the world of gaming.

Boba Story, Mobile, Free with Ads

Have you ever dreamed of owning your boba shop? Well, this is the perfect game for you. Boba Story is a progression game where you own a boba shop in the middle of an enchanted forest. Throughout the day, the forest creatures will come and order drinks from a menu you create yourself. As you sell more and more drinks, you can buy more products for your store in the form of cups, flavors, or specialty boba. The art in this game is stunning, and the Lofi music that plays in the background offers the best cozy vibes ever. Boba Story is my go-to mobile game to play when I need a few minutes to relax, and I recommend it to anyone looking to enter a peaceful world they have control over.

Check out the developer’s website here!

Unpacking, PC (Steam), Mobile, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, $10-20

Unpacking is one of my favorite zen puzzle games where you unpack someone’s life. You follow someone throughout their life and help them unpack at every stage. These levels range from their childhood bedroom to their first apartment out of college. As you progress through the game, there will be more items to unpack and more rooms to organize. Unpacking is a game that you can sit and play for hours snuggled up with a hot cup of tea with your favorite blanket.

Check out the developer’s website here!

The Shape Of Things, PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, $3-11

The Shape Of Things is a cozy puzzle game that has a similar concept to Rubix cubes. At each level, you’re given an object that’s broken up into different pieces and you have to put the item back together by rotating and moving each piece. As you progress through the game, the items get harder and harder, but this game isn’t stressful at all. It is perfect for right after class or before bed to relax your mind.

Garden Life, A Cozy Simulator, PC (Steam), Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, $ TBD

Garden Life, A Cozy Simulator is a game where you are the manager of a community garden. In this game, you can grow all the flowers or plants you please and decorate the garden to look any way you want it. It is a very chill game with no high-pressure stakes involved and is a great way to create the world of your dreams. This game has been on demo for a while, and it has just been shut down because… its full release is coming out on February 22nd, 2024!

Check out the developer’s website here!

Tiny Glade, PC ( Steam ), $ TBD

Tiny Glade is a game where you can doodle castles and create lush landscapes. This game moves with you. As you add decorations or build walls, the game flows with you and helps place every brick, vine, and flower perfectly. There is no combat or higher achievement,just you and some sheep in a world where you can let your creativity run wild. This game is set to release later this year, and it is the perfect excuse to put on a fuzzy pair of slippers and snuggle up in your favorite oversized hoodie to escape for a while.



Check out the developer’s website here!

Even if you’ve never played a video game in your life, cozy video games are for everyone of all skill levels. . Cozy video games have become my favorite form of self-care, especially with a hot cup of strawberry green tea.They are a great way to immerse yourself in a new world and allow your mind to wander off for a while. Happy gaming!