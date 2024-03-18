Cozy Montclair State University Study Spots

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

“Rise and shine and don’t forget your booties because it’s COOOLD out there!” College students on the East Coast aren’t looking forward to the ‘Spring semester’ as we spend most of it frozen. Although outdoor study sessions are known to rejuvenate the soul, students at Montclair would much prefer a snug little nook inside the campus buildings.

To all those tired souls in search of warmth and security, look no further than this article! Here are some of the coziest study spots on the Montclair campus!

Harry A. Sprague Library – 2nd Floor

While the first floor of the campus library often attracts noisier students looking to have a tutoring session or eat lunch with friends, I would say the second floor is where it’s at. Many of the study desks are seated by windows so you can catch a glimpse outside. And when it hits 4 PM, the sunset lingers from a giant half-moon window. I’ve been lucky enough to experience it at the right time, it’s pretty magical.

Student Center – 1st Floor

The first floor of the Student Center used to be my go-to spot. Whether I’m visiting friends in the Rath, Nest, or CSI office – I’m provided an array of comfy couches scattered along the first floor. The only trouble I find with this location is that it tends to get crowded around midday. Pick a time slot before noon or after 5 PM, and you’re golden.

Venture Cafe

Venture is another one of those spots you just have to catch at the right time. It’s mainly a cafe, but you’re in luck when it proves to be quite peaceful! There’s nothing better than studying on a full stomach. My usual order was a Buffalo Chicken Salad until I learned buffalo sauce contains a lot of sodium. Then I learned it’s always good to have variety.

School of Nursing – Partridge Hall

Even though neither of us are nursing majors, my friend and I love coming to Partridge Hall after our 8 PM class. Back when we were still commuters, Partridge offered an undisturbed atmosphere (high-tech couches and chairs), free for us to hang around and watch New Girl. I genuinely think it is one of the most underrated study spots in Montclair!

Window Seats – Irvin D. Reid Hall

One of my more recent discoveries in Montclair is Science Hall, also known as Irvin D. Reid Hall. Though seating is limited and kind of out in the open, I like to spend my Thursday nights doing math homework here. Architecturally, Science Hall prevails with healthy plants and ceramic tile murals. It’s a great place to work or have lunch!