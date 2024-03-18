This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

Do you ever feel the need to want to study away from campus? Sometimes seeing others stressed out over their work isn’t the best environment, so why not try to branch out and find a place where you can study in a peaceful environment instead? Here are a few places off campus Montclair, New Jersey and may just happen to be close to where you live!

Sugar Tree Cafe – Nutley, NJ

Sugar Tree Cafe has been popular for many students attending Montclair State to sit and chat with friends. The cafe’s decor is the cutest, with flowers hanging from the ceiling along with other nature inspirations such as the tree that sprouts from the floor that really makes you feel like you are sitting under a magical tree. Feel free to check out their menu to browse their famous drinks and good food.

Van Vleck House and Gardens – Montclair, NJ

With spring coming around the corner, you can take advantage of the nicer weather to come and enjoy the outdoors. Van Vleck House and Gardens is a popular spot in town for events and general admission visits (which are free!) where you can pop in, and find the perfect spot to sit down and get your work done. If you have seasonal allergies, I would not recommend visiting during high allergy-prone days because of the many various plants they have on the property.

Barnes & Noble – Woodland Park, NJ

If being surrounded by literature gets you in a studious mood, then what better place is there compared to Barnes & Noble? Any bookstore with a seating area is a great place to rewind, especially if you have to read for a certain class. Being around others who are also reading can sometimes promote some motivation to read and be productive. There is also the cafe inside the store where you can enjoy Starbucks products while completing assignments you have in their seating area.

With midterms coming up, it’s important to be prepared for some extreme study sessions. If you want a break from the campus air, feel free to check out a place on this list that will help you forget the chaos of the college spring semester. If you do visit one of these places, feel free to tag our Instagram at Her Campus Montclair!