Best Amazon Buys to Get You Through This Seasonal Change 

It may seem like spring is in the air, but it will be a while before we escape the cold winter months. I’ve curated a list of Amazon-must haves to get you through the final stretch of this winter. Hopefully, you walk away from this article with a few items in your cart that you may have never tried or thought about using before.

When it last snowed, I was surprised to see so many people using just their hands to wipe snow off of their vehicles. There is an easy and affordable tool for this. Extendable snow brushes are compact, around thirty bucks and a perfect investment to store in your trunk to make life just a little easier for the next time it snows. What makes these things so convenient, despite the fact that you can adjust the length to your need, is that opposite the snow brush is an ice scraper making it perfect for when your car has been out in a snowstorm for a while. I keep an extendable snow brush in my car, and it’s been such a life saver this winter. Friends of mine who don’t have one have asked to borrow mine on several occasions, so I think it’s definitely a essential tool to pick up this winter.

Of course blankets are a must-have for the colder months, but if you haven’t tried a weighted or heated blanket, you are seriously missing out! There’s nothing I love more than being wrapped up in a warm and cozy blanket once the temperature drops. For those of you who want to take your blanket experience to the next level, you should seriously consider upgrading . To be fair, these blankets will run you anywhere from about $30-$80, but they are well worth the investment, especially if it is something you plan to use on a daily basis like I do. If you are deciding between the two, I personally lean more towards the weighted blanket because it feels almost like being hugged when using it and makes for the best naps. Amazon offers you the luxury of 30 day-free returns, so this is a great deal for you blanket connoisseurs that are considering ordering both to see which you like better! ref=sr_1_9

Next on this list is a compact room heater. My sister recently bought one and I was amazed at how much heat the little thing was able to produce. A compact room heater is terrific for those parts of the house that never seem to get warm enough. These things go for about $20-$40, but can truly transform the temperature in a room. I’m sure we’ve all had fights over what temperature to keep our homes at; having the ability to customize the warmth around you is another great way that a compact room heater can meet your needs.

Winter for many is synonymous with dryness and cracking. My holy grail for dry lips has always been Aquaphor. To help with dry, cracked hands, a nice moisturizing hand cream does the trick. Last but not least, what many people forget to apply sunscreen in the winter! Just because you may not be able to see the sun, it does not change anything! UV rays are still out and can get reflected off of things like snow. You'd understandably want a sunscreen that does not feel heavy on the skin for winter so I'd recommend buying from a Korean brand, as I've found they tend to be lightweight and do not leave a white cast.

These are just a few unique last-minute items that you can use to make this last bit of winter more enjoyable and convenient. Best of all, you can reuse most of these items for many winter's to come!