A Very Merry Menu: Easy Holiday Dishes to Impress Your Friends and Family

Getting into the kitchen this holiday season doesn’t need to be scary! Below I left some of my favorite, easy recipes that will be sure to impress those you love this holiday season.

Appetizers:

Charcuterie Board

My favorite part of the menu is the charcuterie board, and honestly, there is no wrong way to do it. There can be complete creative freedom here! Go to your local grocery store and pick out whatever cheese, meats, fruits, or crackers you want. Then, when you get home, get out a pretty board to present it on and get to cutting! You can have some fun here trying different shapes and patterns to see what you like best. If you’re feeling a bit stuck, look for inspiration online! Don’t know where to start? I left some of my essentials below.

Grapes

Strawberries

Cheddar Cheese

Gouda Cheese

Parmesan

A fun cheese ( I usually reach for pepper jack or blueberry goat cheese )

Salami

Prosciutto

Crackers

Deviled Eggs

This is another recipe that is one of my favorites during the holidays that also can have a lot of creative freedom. Buy however many eggs you want for your party size ( keep in mind every egg is 2 deviled eggs so a 12 pack of eggs is 24 deviled eggs ) and any ingredients you want to add to the filling. Classic deviled eggs are usually mayonnaise, mustard, salt, pepper, and topped with either paprika or chives. Feel free to google different variations if that’s what you want to do! Since these are easy recipes, we’re going to keep it classic.

You will need:

12 eggs ( hard-boiled )

3 tablespoons of mayonnaise

1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Top with paprika

Boil 12 eggs for 14 minutes. As they boil, prepare their ice water bath on the side. When you finish boiling the eggs, carefully place them into an ice bath. Once cooled, begin peeling them and cutting them in half lengthwise. Remove the yolks with a spoon and place them in a bowl. Mash your yolks with 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar, and salt and pepper to taste. Use a spoon ( or piping bag if handy ) to refill the eggs with the mixture. Sprinkle with paprika to garnish and serve.

Caprese Bites

This is a super cute and easy appetizer! You will need 1 package of large toothpicks (enough to hold cheese and tomatoes) 1 package of mozzarella balls, 1 package of cherry tomatoes, 1 package of basil leaves, and a bottle of a balsamic vinaigrette drizzle.

After washing your tomatoes and basil, prep your cooking station.

Take a large toothpick and stick the tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil leaves in any order you like. I prefer to do tomato, basil, mozzarella, basil, tomato. Finished bites can be organized on a tray or plate however you would like.

When finished with all the bites, drizzle vinaigrette over the bites and serve!

Sides:

Cranberry Sauce

Here is where I stand on the cranberry sauce debate: homemade is better. I love a cranberry sauce that isn’t just sweet and has a bit of tartness from real cranberries. Here is what you will need:

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of water

4 cups of fresh or frozen cranberries

Optional seasonings: Pecans, orange zest, cinnamon, or nutmeg

Put the water and sugar in a medium saucepan on high heat and bring to a boil. While you wait for it to boil, rinse your cranberries. Add your cranberries and let it return to a boil. Once it does, lower the heat and let it simmer for 10 minutes until the cranberries burst. If you want to add seasonings, mix in now. I like some orange zest but do what is best for your palette! Remove from heat and let the sauce completely cool. Once cool, transfer to a bowl and let it chill in the refrigerator. It will continue to thicken as it cools.

Roasted Potatoes

Roasted potatoes are a staple for every holiday dinner and they are super easy to make! You will need:

2 pounds of red potatoes ( or Yukon or gold potatoes )

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

3 tablespoons of any herbs you want ( Ex. rosemary, parsley, thyme, garlic powder, or basil )

½ of paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Once you have all of your ingredients, you are going to wash your potatoes well and dice them in 1” cubes. Then, toss them into olive oil, herbs, and seasonings. Place them on a baking sheet and bake at 425 degrees for 30-35 minutes.

Biscuits

Nothing is better than a nice warm buttery biscuit with dinner! You will need:

1 ½ cups of all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon of sugar

2 teaspoons of baking powder

1 teaspoon of salt

1 stick of cubed cold butter

1 cup of buttermilk

Mix all of the dry ingredients into a bowl, then add your cold butter. After the butter is coated in the mixture, start breaking it with your fingers. The butter should be the size of a large pea. Add your buttermilk and mix until the dough is sticky. Drop about 2 tablespoons of dough on a lined baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake for 15-20 minutes at 425 degrees.

Desserts:

Cheesecake Bites

This is a super easy dessert that requires no baking or cooking! First, get a cheesecake of your choosing and a package of strawberries. Then, find a circular object to cut your cheesecake into tiny bites. Lastly, place a strawberry on top!

Boxed Mixes

You can never go wrong with boxed baking mixes. Not only are they super easy to make, but they never sacrifice any taste! Whether you make a cake, brownies, or cookies, make it your own! You can do that by adding sprinkles, frosting, or other flavors to help enhance the flavors of the box mix.

It might feel intimidating at first, but take it slow. Mistakes are okay! Plus, Google often has simple solutions for common cooking errors. You got this!