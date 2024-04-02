5 Must-Do Experiences Before Graduation To Add To Your Bucket List!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Embarking on this new journey of college is an experience like no other! It’s the time where you explore your academic dreams, experience first-time experiences, and meet the friends of your dreams.

After four years of exams, deadlines, study-sessions, and never ending homework, graduation could fly up unexpectedly. As graduation gets closer there may be the profound thought of never being able to do anything out of the ordinary that will etch memories into your brain that will endure the four years of hard work that you persevered through. Between the final classes and your graduation ceremony you should be able to look back on your college years and be able to say that you embarked on a journey full of new experiences. Even if you are still in your four years of college it’s not just about working the hardest you can on your classwork and achieving your degree, but it’s about celebrating this time of life where a new chapter is upon you.

With these 5 must-do experiences to add to your Bucket List before Graduation we all will be able to say we have unleashed our college adventures together. No matter the experience we will all get to cherish these memories way past our graduation.

Immerse Yourself by Studying Abroad:

Nothing beats immersing yourself in a different culture in another country that interests you. Whether it’s Italy, Germany, Ireland, Sydney, and more: studying abroad will open your mind up to the endless opportunities that sit just outside of your window. These programs allow you to gain new perspectives on how other individuals live their lives from day to day. But also, allowing you to find aspects of your true self at your own independence.

Road Trip Extravaganza:

No matter the distance: could be a couple of hours or even eighteen hours! But grabbing your closest friends, packing the car full of suitcases, buckling up your seatbelts, and just driving anywhere with the music blasting is an experience of a lifetime. Not only does this road trip offer you the opportunity to travel but it also offers you to bond, explore new landscapes, and create new memories with those around you. I don’t know about you but a road trip from the East coast to the West coast has always been a dream of mine before graduating college!

Join an Organization:

By joining an organization whether it’s on campus at your college/university or even off campus it provides you with the ability to learn new crucial skills that will help you in certain situations. Not only that! But you can even find your closest friends while also helping the cause that your organization may promote! As a sophomore I was always nervous about joining an organization. But I overcame that fear and became HER Campus and another organization at my University and I could not be happier. Being a part of an organization with smart passionate women gives me the opportunity to say that I have gone out of my comfort zone before graduating college.

Face a Fear:

While it might seem scary at first the idea of facing a fear, college is a great opportunity to be able to challenge yourself and see what you as an individual can truly do. I am most definitely not saying to do any fear that can put you in danger! But just taking a little step out of your comfort zone can make you learn what you never were capable of doing before. A fear of mine that has always made me miss out on memories was cruises. I do not get sea sick or fear of anything happening to the boat. But my fear is just being in the open water at night. However, despite this fear it is my goal of mine to finally do a cruise vacation especially with my friends who will make the experience 10x less scary and more fun!

Try Something New:

This goes hand in hand with facing a fear. But just trying something new even if it’s little can really make a difference on you as an individual. Whether it’s knitting, cooking, dancing, hiking, photography, or even jewelry making…trying something new that you have never done before will not only fill boredom but also help you feel relaxed while doing something that makes you happy! On the bright side! You teach yourself a new skill that you can say that you do!