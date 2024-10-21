Your “It Girl” Guide to Halloween on a Budget

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

It’s that time of year again! It’s cold and the mid semester slump is real. With Halloween creeping right around the corner you may have forgotten to pick your costume for this year.

I’ve created a list of five creative costumes to give you some last minute Halloween costume ideas.

1. Cheetah

First up on the list is a cheetah, it may be basic but sure is cute and cheetah is the ultimate cool girl pattern.

Let’s start with the basics. For a top you could look for a brown tank or corset in your personal closet. Don’t have it? No problem, try this adorable corset from Amazon. Next let’s look at shorts. These Y2K cheetah shorts are sure to spice up any outfit; If you aren’t looking to spend money instead thrift or look in your closet for a brown or cheetah print shorts/skirts.

Now it’s time to get into the accessories; This is what is really gonna make the costume! Take your look to the next level with these gloves, and for shoes try pairing some brown or tan boots to add a little flair. Finish off your cheetah look with some cheap ears and you are ready for Halloween.

2. Victoria’s Secret Angel

With the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show being back, it’s the perfect time to transform into the icon winged model.

To begin this look start with a simple slip dress, these are great to find at the thrift store or you can try this affordable pink satin slip dress. Next, find a satin robe, you can find these at Victoria’s Secret or you can buy a cheap robe from amazon.

Now is for the most important part of the look, the wings! If you can’t find any wings at your local Halloween store, then try these very reasonably priced wings. You could even take it up a notch and add your own gems to the wings to really make them stand out.

Finish off the costume with some simple heels, preferable ones that won’t hurt your feet and add some bling earrings and necklaces to give you the perfect Victoria’s Secret model look!

3. Jennifer’s Body

This one’s for the girls who love the cult classic “Jennifer’s Body”. While there are many iconic Jennifer looks from the movie, the best has to be the outfit that she wears when she gets possessed.

To start this look, search for a denim mini skirt and a black tank top. A great way to save money is to thrift for both of these items because they are great basics.

Next, find a puffy white cropped coat like this one; Not only will it keep you warm during the cold weather but it will also add to the costume. For shoes try pairing your cutest and comfiest sneakers.

Finish off the look by adding blood to the coat and face, and you are ready to “eat boys” just like Jennifer.

4. Maxine Minx

This next costume is for my horror loving girlies, from the movie “X”. Maxine Minx is a horror movie icon and has some amazing looks throughout the film.

To look like this slasher icon, start by thrifting for a pair of denim overalls or try these affordable overalls from Amazon. For under the overalls, add a red bra; For this you can look through your closet, thrift store, or find one on Amazon with.

For shoes add your best cowboy boots, and finish the look with braids and some bright blue eyeshadow. You are now ready to enter the world of “X”.

5. addison rae “diet pepsi”

The last affordable “It Girl” costume

is for the pop culture loving girls. Addison Rae took the internet by storm with her new single “Diet Pepsi” and this niche costume is sure to make heads turn.

Start this Americana look with a simple mini jean skirt and white tank, save money by looking at your local thrift store for these items or try these from Amazon.

Next add some red kitten heels like these cute ones from Amazon, and add some silver hoops and a red bandana.

Of course to finish the costume you need to add the most important part, a can of Diet Pepsi.

With all these costumes, you are sure to be the “It Girl” this Halloween and at an affordable price!