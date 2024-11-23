Tips to avoid a (potentially) tricky Thanksgiving with your family this year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving is coming up, and it’s no surprise that the recent election probably rocked a lot of households. It’s perfectly normal to feel a plethora of emotions. Maybe you’re scared, neutral, disgusted, or even glad with how it turned out. In any case, the polarization of this country is terrifying, and if you’re like me, maybe your family has a lot of different views and starkly differing beliefs on politics. Which is great! Until it’s not. Below are some tips to navigate a smooth Thanksgiving with your family, so nobody ends up banned from next year’s gathering.

Remember why you’re there in the first place.

It’s important to remember that the point of Thanksgiving isn’t to argue with your family, no matter how tempting that could be. It’s to spend meaningful time with the ones you love, because this could be one of the few times a year that you see them. During this holiday, find things to be grateful and give thanks for. Instead of fixating on religion and politics, be thankful that you’re able to celebrate this holiday, because there are people around the world with significantly less resources and freedoms than we have here in the United States. Putting things into perspective often helps me approach things with a clear mind, and makes me less likely to get into arguments. The past year has surely had its ups and downs, but the election wasn’t the only thing to happen – there were plenty of good things that happened, too.

Don’t greet hate with hate.

I stole this from Jason Kelce after he smashed a fan’s phone post-game. In an interview afterward, he said he chose to greet hate with hate. Which is never the answer. It’s so easy to get caught up and angered by what other people believe. But instead of sinking to a level of arguing and yelling, be compassionate and rise above. Part of becoming emotionally intelligent means being able to hear things that you don’t agree with, but not letting your emotions get the best of you. This world already has so much hatred and darkness, and you should make it your goal to not be the one to add fuel to the fire. Which brings us to our next point.

Treat people with kindness.

Now, was this a way to shamelessly plug Harry Styles into this article? Maybe. But it’s true – there’s a lack of kindness in this world, especially prevalent during this election. Instead of sinking to the level of hatred, remember to be kind above all. One act of kindness can go a long way, and you’ll feel much better about yourself by taking the high road and choosing to be kind. It’s good to be passionate about what you believe in. It’s not good when you force your beliefs upon others, and use hate and brutality to get people on your side. Overall, the world could be a much better place if everyone decided to simply be nice and respectful towards one another.

Educate yourself before you say something.

Okay, now let’s say you’re gonna throw everything I just said out of the window and argue anyway. A logical, passionate debate can be entertaining. But if you go down the road of explaining your beliefs, make sure your arguments are based on truth and logic. The journalism major in me is going to tell you to check the sources from where you’re getting your news from in order to prevent misinformation – lord knows we have enough of that going around as is. There’s no need to spread blatant lies, and it’s good to be educated anyway! So, before Thanksgiving dinner, if you have something prepped and ready to say, make sure it’s actually rooted in fact and know what you’re talking about.

If you’re gonna say something mean, stuff your face with more turkey.

After all, this is the holiday of food we’re talking about. Think back to the golden rule of childhood, if you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all. This could help stop a lot of petty arguments, screaming matches, and more. Yes, it’s good and important to be educated, but there is no reason why you should be mean about it.

Sometimes it’s best to just keep it to yourself.

It’s perfectly okay not to have the same beliefs as your family – believe me, I’ve been there! You shouldn’t feel forced to think the same things they do. It can be hard to disagree, especially if it’s with the people you’ve been around your entire life. It can be a scary thing, but you’re not alone.

It’s important to remember that in most cases, you’re not gonna change what the other person believes. Most of the time, you’ll just be going in circles, and have an unproductive argument. It’s a mature thing to try to understand the other point of view, and trying to be open and listen to other people’s views can even build trust and mutual respect for one another. This article is in no way trying to sway you in what you believe or tell you how to live your life. It’s a good thing to have firm beliefs, but it’s extremely important to still be respectful, kind, and compassionate towards others this holiday season.

